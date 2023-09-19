Nikki Haley’s longshot bid for the White House is back in the toilet again

Whatever slight bump Nikki Haley saw after last month’s GOP primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin seems to have leveled back out.

A new Monmouth University-Washington Post poll conducted in Haley’s home state of South Carolina has found that voters there really aren’t into the idea of her being president.

Whomp, whomp.

First of all, fuck you Nimrata Haley. Second, you are a racist, anti-American sell-out. Third, my friend @DeeTwoCents has more integrity, intelligence, passion, and decency in one fingernail than you have in your entire being. Finally, @NikkiHaley, you will never be president. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 15, 2023

The poll, which was conducted between September 6 and September 11, sampled 506 potential Republican party primary voters in the First-in-the-South state.

46% of them said they wanted Donald Trump to be the GOP’s nominee for president in 2024. Meanwhile, just 18% said they wanted the nomination to go to Haley.

When respondents were asked about who their second-choice candidate would be, she performed even worse, dropping to 16%, behind Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, who led with 21%.

The reason this is particularly bad is because Haley, who once took to Facebook to bitch about gay people ruining her lunch with their Pride celebration, served as the governor of the state from 2011 to 2017, and before that she was a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011.

The fact that her own former constituents prefer either a four-time indicted sexual predator or a man who literally laughs like a hyena doesn’t bode well for the 51-year-old, who said Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill didn’t go “far enough” in silencing LGBTQ+ people, and her longshot presidential aspirations.

Nationally, Haley’s polling hasn’t been great either. According to FiveThirtyEight, her average unfavorability rating has gone up almost four points in the past week alone and has been steadily ticking upward since April.

Now, there are likely a number of reasons for all this. The most obvious one, of course, is that people simply don’t like her. Also, she can’t seem to figure out what exactly she’s campaigning for or who she’s campaiging against.

Though she’s currently running against Donald Trump in the Republican primary in hopes of eventually running against Joe Biden in the general election, she told Fox News last week, “This is really me running against Kamala Harris.”

Huh?

This is your reminder that a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for President Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/PeyIuiNauP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 17, 2023

The next Republican primary debate will be held on September 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Haley is expected to be there and will once again faceoff against Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, Mike Pence, “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, and Tim Scott. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has said he will skip the debate.