Jill Biden is having none of Nikki Haley’s foolishness, calls her “ridiculous”

First Lady Jill Biden didn’t hold back when asked about recent comments made by 2024 presidential hopeless hopeful Nikki Haley.

Last month, Haley said that politicians over the age of 75 should have to take a mandatory mental competency test before being allowed to run for office. In an interview with CNN airing later tonight, Dr. Biden rolled her eyes at the suggestion and called Haley’s idea “ridiculous.”

Asked whether her husband, who, if reelected, would be 82 at his inauguration and 86 when his second term ends, would ever consider taking such a test, Dr. FLOTUS responded, “We would never even discuss something like that.”

"It's ridiculous."



51-year-old Haley, who hates LGBTQ+ people, launched a 2024 presidential campaign last month, framing her announcement around a “new generation” of leadership, despite the fact that she herself has been working in politics for the last 20 years and counting.

In a speech, she called for mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75, which would conveniently include her two opponents (so far): President Joe Biden, who is 80, and ex-president Donald Trump, who is 76.

Haley repeated the claims at CPAC over the weekend, where she was reportedly heckled by Trump loyalists shouting “We love Trump! We love Trump!” as she hurried through the halls of her hotel on Friday.

Speaking to CNN, Dr. Biden brushed off concerns about her husband’s age, citing his ambitious travel schedule as a reflection of his stamina and tireless spirit.

“How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky?” she said. “So, look at the man. Look what he’s doing. Look what he continues to do each and every day.”

She also said she’s “all in” for him running for reelection in 2024. Although she stopped short of saying whether he will.

“It’s Joe’s decision,” Dr. Biden said. “And we support whatever he wants to do. If he’s in, we’re there. If he wants to do something else, we’re there too.”

It’s being reported that Biden will announce his bid for reelection sometime in April and that he is currently securing support from top Democrats while also quietly shopping around for a campaign manager.