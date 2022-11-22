Amy Coney Barrett and her creepy cult are back in the news and this time LGBTQ rights are on the line

Several ex-members of People of Praise, the creepy anti-gay Christian cult Amy Coney Barrett is connected to, are calling on the 50-year-old Supreme Court justice to recuse herself from an upcoming case about LGBTQ rights.

The network of survivors says Barrett’s “lifelong and continued” affiliation with People of Praise makes her unable to fairly adjudicate a pending case that will determine whether private businesses should be able to discriminate against LGBTQ customers on religious grounds.

Related: Creepy footage of the leader of the Amy Coney Barrett cult surfaces online and EEK!

303 Creative LLC v. Elenis is scheduled to be argued before the Court on December 5. Christian website developer Lori Smith says an anti-discrimination law in Colorado forced her to “create messages that go against my deeply held beliefs” since she can’t legally reject same-sex couples seeking her website services.

The whole thing harkens back to 2018’s Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado, in which baker Jack Phillips claimed making a wedding cake for a same-sex couple violated his faith. Phillips ultimately won his case, although Barrett was not on the Court at that time.

Now that a similar case is before the Court, and Barrett is set to hear it, folx are sounding the alarm.

People of Praise was founded in South Bend, Indiana in 1971 by Kevin Ranaghan and purports to be “a charismatic Christian community” that “provides a natural support for marriages and families” and is “led by the Holy Spirit.”

In reality, it’s a cult that expects women to be docile and subservient and believes homosexuality is a sin and gay marriage is evil. Members who admit to engaging in any sort of homosexual activity are immediately expelled, and children with same-gender parents are banned from the group’s schools.

Barrett served as a handmaid (no joke!) in the group for many years and personally stayed with Ranaghan and his wife their nine-bedroom South Bend home for two years after graduating from law school in 1997. Her husband, Jesse, also lived at the house.

Related: Creepy new details about Amy Coney Barrett’s cult emerge and wow, what a holy nightmare

“I don’t believe that someone in her position, who is a member of this group, could put those biases aside, especially in a decision like the one coming up,” Maura Sullivan told The Guardian this week.

Kevin Connolly, ex-member and brother of the cult’s chief spokesperson, added, “The People of Praise has deeply entrenched, anti-gay values that negatively affect the lives of real people, including vulnerable youth. These values show up in the everyday policies of the People of Praise and their schools. They are policies that are way outside the mainstream, and most Americans would be disturbed by them.”

Barrett has made no indication that she’ll recuse herself from the case, and given that she was installed on the Court for the sole purpose of overturning Roe v. Wade and rolling back rights for LGBTQ people, we highly doubt she’s going to.

Now, some tweets…

Anti-gay hate, like the Colorado shootings, has been fueled by MAGA bigotry, especially Amy Coney Barrett, whose cult-like church calls gays "an abomination" and Alito and Thomas, who want to have gay lives criminalized. This isn't fringe violence, but an orchestrated campaign — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 20, 2022

Amy Coney Barrett – anti-LGBTQ+ People of Praise member who was on the board of Christian schools affiliated with the People of Praise that barred children of same-sex parents from attending – has no business ruling on an upcoming gay rights case. pic.twitter.com/uDov62YjVg — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) November 21, 2022

Who else would rather have Stormy Daniels on the Supreme Court rather than Amy Coney Barrett? ?? — Lynda Straffin ?? (@lyndastraffin) November 21, 2022

Amy Coney Barrett is going to make an "impartial" ruling on a gay rights case?! How is she going to swing that while she's a lifetime, continued member of "The People Of Praise" who barred children of same sex parents from attending Trinity Schools, huh? — Brown Eyed Susan?? (@smc429) November 21, 2022

Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett have done irreparable damage to the Supreme Court. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) November 21, 2022

Any judges who think gay people don't deserve equal rights (like Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh) should recuse themselves from all gay rights cases.#GayRights #OneLove — Linz Daley ? (@LA_Daley_) November 21, 2022

Amy Coney Barrett is not going to be impartial with any decisions that affect LGBTQ people. She’s going to vote with her misconstrued interpretation of faith, obviously ?. Were some of you born yesterday? Cmon… — Jeff ???? (@SoyBoyHey) November 21, 2022

Amy Coney Barrett refuses to recuse herself from an LGBT case, despite being paid 5 times by the anti-LGBT group involved Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from a Harvard case cuz she sits on its Board of Overseers Barrett is a religious extremist, Jackson is a true Justice — Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 21, 2022

Amy Coney Barrett should recuse herself from the Supreme Court. — ????? ??????????? (@LePapillonBlu2) November 21, 2022

Related: Marsha Blackburn has some thoughts about Amy Coney Barrett’s cult and we’re all a little dumber now