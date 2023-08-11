‘And Just Like That…’ we’re thinking about Aidan’s underwear (again)

And just like that… Aidan’s back. In his underwear. Again.

If you haven’t watched this week’s episode of And Just Like That on Max, proceed with caution. There will be some spoilers –– and more importantly, some heated man-meat discussion.

The latest season of the occasionally cringe, often fabulous, and increasingly gay Sex and the City spinoff has taken the sex up a notch, reuniting our queen Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) with could’ve-been-endgame lover Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

Carrie and Aidan were meant to be! Hopefully they get it right this time!



Don’t go looking for drama Carrie.#AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/KGORXDpM4y — The Interracial Perspective (@EllceeyandErron) August 11, 2023

The most recent episode, which premiered on Thursday, certainly gave us a lot to mull over: Nya is hooking up with a younger man, Brady and Lily are hooking up with each other, and Anthony won’t hook up with Giuseppe.

Also, we’re somehow supposed to believe Miranda and Charlotte regularly dine… at Chipotle???

But still, Gay Twitter™ is hung up on Aidan’s undergarments of choice: some snuggly fit, freshly bleached and bright tighty-whities.

They could’ve put Aiden in some boxer briefs. Come on now. #AJLT #AndJustLikeThat — America, no. (@burtyful) August 10, 2023

Ok… who did Aiden piss off in the wardrobe department? #AndJustLikeThat — Sharion Sade (@SharionSade) August 11, 2023

Aiden in his tighty, whities even with abs, just says, "get off my lawn…"#AndJustLikeThat — L'amant Boulanger (@cillcillwi) August 10, 2023

Let’s get one thing straight: John Corbett is rocking those skivvies. But in the modern-day world of trunks, bikini straps, boxer briefs (and jockstraps), the beauty of a well-placed tighty whitey has become lost on the new generation.

But this wasn’t just a random brief. Anyone who’s well-versed in Herstory (read: Sex and the City Season 4, Episode 10) will remember that Aidan has always been a briefs guy.

In fact, Carrie borrowed a pair herself when she was trying on their relationship like a pair of Manolo Blahniks. We will forgive you, Ms. Bradshaw, but we will not forget!

As Carrie and Aidan struggle to rekindle the flame (and not get kicked out of Che Diaz’s apartment), the wardrobe choice is a reminder that while A LOT has changed, some aspects of our fave characters remain the same.

Plus, who are we to turn down some good, ol’ fashioned bulge in THIS economy?!

Though some eagle-eyed fans appreciated the callback, others thought now is the time to give Aidan an upgrade, considering the sequel has already thrown caution to the wind.

They went and got Aidan right on back into them tighty-whities…I remember in the original series when Carrie was asking if he likes his balls tugged on. #AJLT — Rahsaan Armand ?? (@libra10584) August 11, 2023

We have retconned almost every other bit of lore from Sex and the City in And Just Like That, I think we can finally put Aidan in some boxer briefs pic.twitter.com/IJ8CG0rbQa — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) August 11, 2023

People who have actually watched the series … Aiden has always worn whitey tidys. Bad then, bad now #AndJustLikeThat — x (@Bayyy_1111) August 11, 2023

For the record, we don’t care what underclothes Aidan goes for, as long as he treats Carrie right. And considering Carrie is ready to sell her legendary Upper East Side apartment in favor of a spacious Gramercy Park spot, we think this couple may finally make it work.

Plus, Aidan’s tighty whities will certainly take up less space in the closet than boxers would, allowing SJP (and her shoe collection) more real estate.

Instead of focusing on the underwear, we should be uniting against our common enemy: Aidan’s jacket.

Honestly, I haven't had a good night's sleep since Aidan's jacket Bird Boxed my eyeballs. pic.twitter.com/0k8IbiDK8A — Brown Anthony™ (@anthelonious) July 30, 2023

Seriously, this was his outfit of choice for a grand reunion with the love of his life? The buttons? The belt buckle across the waist? And the overall fit?!

And just like that… we’re fired up again.