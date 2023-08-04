Who’s the “well-hung Disney prince” of ‘And Just Like That’? Meet actor Sebastiano Pigazzi

Image Credit: ‘And Just Like That,’ HBO

And just like that… we’ve got ourselves a new crush.

As we recently noted, this season of the Sex And The City sequel series And Just Like That has been a marked improvement over the first, finally remembering to bring some sex back to the city, as well as that trademark style and wit.

And the show—much like the hunky deliverymen of Anthony’s (Mario Cantone) bakery Hot Fellas—just keeps delivering.

More specifically, And Just Like That has gifted us with a fresh-out-the-oven, piping-hot loaf of a man named Giuseppe, played by tthe gorgeous young actor Sebastiano Pigazzi.

*Spoilers ahead for And Just Like That, up through Season 2, Episode 8, “A Hundred Years Ago.”

Another reason we’ve loved this season is the bigger spotlight on Cantone’s fan favorite gay character, Anthony. Newly single (sadly, the show had to write his husband, Standford, off after actor Willie Garson’s untimely passing), Anthony’s kept himself preoccupied with his bakery business, Hot Fellas, which ingeniously hires fit young men to wear short-shorts and hand deliver fresh bread to horny Manhattanites (someone make this a reality, stat!).

Image Credit: ‘And Just Like That,’ HBO

Last week, Hot Fellas got a big break when the company was invited to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show. The only problem? Anthony just found out his beefcake bakers were using growth hormones, so he’s in need of some new employees

In a pinch, Charlotte spots a too-good-to-be-true young poet named Giuseppe and convinces him to take a gig at Hot Fellas for some extra cash. He obliges, and ends up saving the day—not to mention, really surprising everyone with the *ahem* baguette he’s been storing in his pants, and even wowing Drew with the size of his basket (yes, Barrymore’s playing herself here—and she nails it).

Image Credit: ‘And Just Like That,’ HBO

In the newest episode, Giuseppe was such a hit that Anthony had no choice but to hire him on full-time.

However, once he realizes his most popular Hot Fella is gay—and very flirty—Anthony can’t fight his intense attraction and decides to fire him to avoid crossing any lines.

But, in true rom-com fashion, Giuseppe finds out how Anthony really feels and decides to quit himself.

Free of any employer-employee boundaries, the two share a passionate kiss. And, suddenly, it looks like And Just Like That’s newest stud muffin might be sticking around for more than a two-episode guest arc.

Image Credit: ‘And Just Like That,’ HBO

Who plays Giuseppe on And Just Like That?

Hot Fellas heartthrob Giuseppe is played by rising star Sebastiano Pigazzi.

Though born in Rome, Italy, Pigazzi largely grew up in the U.S., and comes from a family of entertainers, including his grandfather, Bud Spencer, who was known for his roles in Italian “spaghetti westerns.”

Following in those footsteps, Pigazzi began acting in the 2010s, and his first breakthrough came in 2020 when he appeared in a few episodes of Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age drama for HBO, We Are Who We Are.

The following year, he co-starred in the romantic drama Time Is Up opposite Bella Thorne, playing a closeted star of the high school swim team.

But And Just Like That is, without a doubt, his splashiest role yet. In the series’ complementary writer’s room podcast, creator Michael Patrick King had high praise for the actor, joking that Pigazzi was the perfect fit for the character they had envisioned as a “well-hung Disney prince.”

And we’ve got to say: He certainly looks the part!

There are still two episodes left in And Just Like That’s second season, so we’ll be curious to see how this hot gay love affair plays out between Anthony and Giuseppe (not to mention, the long-awaited return of Samantha Jones is still on the horizon). And you know we’ll be keeping tabs on what’s next for Pigazzi!

In the meantime, check out a few more shots from Pigazzi’s Instagram that sure have our dough rising: