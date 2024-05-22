It’s wonderful to be able to talk about sexuality in an open way. But I do feel sometimes, other people — and by other people, I mean straight people — don’t have to explain or talk about their sexuality every time they go to work.



The idea that I’m being defiant by just being exactly who I am … Be open about it? Why wouldn’t you be open about it? But the word ‘openly,’ for me, just seems a little loaded.



A lot of this stuff has really affected me in my own life growing up. God knows I didn’t have a lot of gay content. We live in an identity-politics era. We’re separating each other more than we need to.



This hysteria about your sexuality and how that is something that is only understandable to people who belong to the same tribe as you — it just doesn’t seem truthful.



Sometimes I find it hard when you’re doing press, because I feel so joyful and so emancipated. It seems like I always want to talk about the difficulties that I have with being gay, when actually, it’s the greatest joy of my life.



What is the best thing that we could do? I don’t have the definite answer. Would it be unusual for us not to mention my sexuality at all?

Andrew Scott speaking to Variety about why he takes issue with the term “openly gay” and being asked about his sexuality during interviews.