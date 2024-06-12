Elite fans are finally getting their first look at what the end of the Spanish-language blockbuster series will look like.

On Wednesday, Netflix gave clues as to the fate of the YA telenovela’s remaining characters, including fan-favorite star Omar Ayuso, by releasing the official trailer, an international teaser and images of the show’s final season.

As previously announced, original cast member Mina El Hammani reprises her role as Nadia, the sister of Ayuso’s character Omar Sanaa. El Hammani exited the series during season 4 as her character continued her studies in New York City.

IRMÃOS SHANNA! Mina El Hammani e Omar Ayuso nos bastidores de #Élite8



? | Elite Netflix via Canal do Instagram. pic.twitter.com/2ROt1CS09z — Elite Brasil (@EliteNetflixBR) June 12, 2024

The trailer begins with El Hammani walking on to set of the show’s fictional high school Las Encinas as cast and crew prepare to film. As she makes her way through the halls, images and memories from past seasons begin to take hold as lines spoken by different characters from previous episodes are recited in the background.

“We never know how long we’ll be in this world.”

“We focus so much on the future that we forget the past.”

A REFERÊNCIA AO TROFÉU! #ÉLITE8



A temporada final está chegando…??? pic.twitter.com/8WgEqHEGu3 — Elite Brasil (@EliteNetflixBR) June 12, 2024

As Nadia looks through lockers and peers into trophy cases, photos of past and present characters flash on the screen as silhouettes of undistinguishable students embrace and kiss.

“I know what it means to realize that you don’t have time to enjoy someone anymore.”

“I just want you to know that I’ll still be here for you.”

The trailer ends with Nadia overcome with emotion as tears flow down her face as we hear her voice over: “We have our whole lives to find each other again.”

While the official trailer didn’t disclose too much as far as plot, an international teaser got everyone’s hearts racing as it revealed a lot more about Ayuso and André Lamoglia’s characters.

The 25 second teaser, which first appeared on the Twitter account for Netflix Portugal but has since been taken down, features a quick cut of various scenes that included a shot of a battered and bruised Omar hooked up to a breathing tube in a hospital.

Not our Omar!

But it was another very revealing image that riled up Elite‘s thirstier fans.

In that shot, André Lamoglia’s Ivan and Fernando Líndez’s Joel take a shower together with their backsides fully exposed.

Steamy!

How Omar winds up in the hospital will have everyone guessing as he was last seen returning to therapy after his breakup with Joel at the end of season 7.

While Ivan ended up heading to South Africa alone after Joel stood him up at the last minute.

Check out the teaser below, which also seemingly revealed season 8 will start streaming on July 26.

The teaser for final season of 'ELITE'



Premieres July 26 on Netflix. #Elite pic.twitter.com/QZpTC1T2sn — Cinethetics (@cinethetics) June 12, 2024

In real life, Ayuso is alive and looking, erm, healthier than ever.

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old shared his latest shirtless selfie and it was very, very impressive. 👀

Last November, Ayuso told Queerty he was looking forward to finishing his character’s arc on Elite and why he wasn’t overly emotional about the show’s end.

“As an actor I am taking a lot of responsibility and I am very excited about the role that my character is going to have in the last season. But to be honest, I don’t feel like I’m saying goodbye to the series because I already said goodbye when I left at the end of the 5th season,” he told us.

“Although much of the team is the same, for me the original series is the original cast. While I am still on Élite, for me it is like another project. It’s actually like I’m doing a spin-off.”

Actually, a proper spin-off is something all Elite fans would welcome!

Netflix is set to officially announce the date when the final season of Elite will premiere on Thursday.

