party foul

Andrew Yang’s latest desperate move has everyone calling BS

By

Unable to build a substantial base in either major party, Andrew Yang has decided to team with ex-Republicans for his latest misadventure.

Yang’s ex-Democratic passion project has merged with the Serve America Movement and the Renew America Movement to form a new and imp- well, new, iteration of the Forward Party, a centrist political party currently devoid of policies.

Among the folks Yang is partnering in this effort are former Trump official Miles Taylor, former Republican congressman David Jolly, and former Republican governor Christine Todd Whitman.

The odds of this party quickly drifting center-right seem high, but we’ll have to hear them come up with some ideas first to know for sure.

Related: Andrew Yang is OK with Dave Chappelle’s transphobia because it’s just a different “point of view”

The reaction to this announcement has been pretty decisively negative on social media, with political pundits and citizens alike chiming in:

Related: Andrew Yang botched his appeal to LGBTQ voters so hard it’s become a meme

It’s certainly true that a good swath of Americans support the concept of a third major party; what they won’t support is another party that isn’t in favor of well-polling populist policies like access to healthcare and education, which seems to be the forecast.

If the Forward Party truly is smack-dab in the center between Dem. and Rep., it’s unlikely to make folks on either side of the aisle too happy.

That all being said, the party doesn’t seem to have a true identity or policies yet, so who knows?