Andrew Yang is OK with Dave Chappelle’s transphobia because it’s just a different “point of view”

“I think we should cut artists, a very, very wide berth in terms of the way they decide to express themselves and create.

The fact is, we are getting inflamed against each other. We’re attacking people for having different points of view, or expressing themselves in a way that upsets maybe a subset of us. And that’s, to me, something that we should be more open about in what should be an open and free society.

Forty-two percent of Republicans and Democrats regard the other side as evil or their mortal enemies, and that kind of toxic culture is what we have to counteract and bring down as quickly as possible.”Andrew Yang speaking to Hill.TV’s “Rising” about Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comedy special on Netflix.