Andrew Yang is OK with Dave Chappelle’s transphobia because it’s just a different “point of view”

“I think we should cut artists, a very, very wide berth in terms of the way they decide to express themselves and create.
The fact is, we are getting inflamed against each other. We’re attacking people for having different points of view, or expressing themselves in a way that upsets maybe a subset of us. And that’s, to me, something that we should be more open about in what should be an open and free society.
Forty-two percent of Republicans and Democrats regard the other side as evil or their mortal enemies, and that kind of toxic culture is what we have to counteract and bring down as quickly as possible.”Andrew Yang speaking to Hill.TV’s “Rising” about Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comedy special on Netflix.
Donston
Describing the special as “transphobic” is a mistake. Some of Chappelle’s comments afterwards were messy, troll-like and designed to inflame. But the actual special wasn’t trans-phobic.
However, Yang’s quote is shit. It sounds like he’s excusing hate and coming off entirely driven by profit. So many people have no clue how to properly do damage control.
cliche guevara
I watched it and the bit about trans people was certainly transphobic. Between siding with TERFs, comparing being trans to blackface and using derogatory terms for trans people it’s hard to see it as anything but transphobic. The only conclusion one can reasonably draw about those saying that it isn’t is that they bigoted as well.
LumpyPillows
Funny, I did not come away with the same conclusion. Perspective is an interesting aspect to art. I can see how some people might be triggered by his jokes. He, like most people, refuse to accept there are no meaningful differences between trans people and non-trans; which some of you hate, but its true. Demanding we consent to the trans women are women dogma is counter productive.
Ultimately, I can’t see how people think they have the right to censor comedians and artists. Seriously, if you don’t understand the serious issues and questions revolving around transgender integration into society, you are naive and should not be driving policy. So, yeah, I agree with Yang on this one.
Donston
Actually, there’s a good amount of trans people who don’t find the special trans-phobic. They see it as “jokes”. And they were thankful to Chapelle for putting a light on the trans struggles. One of those people includes my best friend. I personally don’t see the special as “trans-phobic”. That doesn’t mean I’m bigoted. Nor do I agree with people who see the special as Chapelles gift to trans people or some shit. The jokes were insensitive to say the least even if there was sentiment behind it. I just always think it’s not a comedian’s place to make jokes about people society views as lower than them and to try to use their struggles for humor. His comments after the special though just things worse.
ZzBomb
LumpyPillows
