Anti-vaxxers are asking Antonio Sabàto Jr. for medical advice on Twitter and Lord help us

Gay-for-pay actor and failed GOP candidate Antonio Sabàto Jr. has taken to Twitter to spread COVID-19 misinformation.
Yesterday, the 49-year-old Trump supporter tweeted (and then retweeted) an op-ed titled “How I Beat COVID-19 in 48 Hours with Ivermectin, Just Like Joe Rogan and NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers” written by far-right activist Wayne Allyn Root and published by Townhall.com, the self-proclaimed “#1 conservative website”.
The article details how Root (not Sabàto) allegedly took the horse dewormer and it cured his COVID-19 just in time for him to walk down the aisle with his “stunning, beautiful, sexy” third wife, Cindy, who he married last week.
To be clear, the FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. At present, it is only approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.
After he shared the article on Twitter, fans of Sabàto, who is neither a doctor nor a scientist, got confused and thought he had written the op-ed about his own experience of beating COVID-19 with ivermectin.
Immediately, they began asking for medical advice…
You need to find a doctor willing to prescribe it, no?
What dose and frequency of Iverm did you take?
The problem is, many docs refuse to prescribe it and if they do, many pharmacies refuse to fill it!
How did you get the ivermectin? We need that so bad!
Where does one get Ivermectin? The sites I’ve seen selling it are charging hundreds of dollars!
Others took the opportunity to troll the him…
How did you do it without turning into a horse?
If you weren’t soft you just wouldn’t have got COVID to begin with.
Well you don’t have worms, that’s something.
Or just get vaccinated….
This isn’t the first time Sabàto has lied on Twitter. In October, he claimed his new movie “God’s Not Dead: We the People” was the #1 film in America when it wasn’t.
In a since-deleted ALL CAPS tweet, he wrote: “#GODSNOTDEADWETHEPEOPLE IS THE #1 NEW MOVIE IN THE COUNTRY AS OF MONDAY, OCT 4TH! ONLY TWO DAYS LEFT TO SEE IT IN THEATERS!”
The Christian propaganda film screened in select theaters for three nights only–Monday, October 4 through Wednesday, October 6–and received mostly negative reviews from the few critics who bothered writing about it.
Sabàto’s father, actor Antonio Sabàto Sr., died of complications from COVID-19 last January. Despite this, his son continues peddling dangerous misinformation and even claims “Freedom means more to me than covid.”
Freedom means more to me than covid
rand503
If people are that desperate for foolish and useless treatments, I can come up with several scams that will separate them from their money. I need the money, and they are happy to spend it.