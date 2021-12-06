medicine man

Anti-vaxxers are asking Antonio Sabàto Jr. for medical advice on Twitter and Lord help us

By

Gay-for-pay actor and failed GOP candidate Antonio Sabàto Jr. has taken to Twitter to spread COVID-19 misinformation.

Yesterday, the 49-year-old Trump supporter tweeted (and then retweeted) an op-ed titled “How I Beat COVID-19 in 48 Hours with Ivermectin, Just Like Joe Rogan and NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers” written by far-right activist Wayne Allyn Root and published by Townhall.com, the self-proclaimed “#1 conservative website”.

The article details how Root (not Sabàto) allegedly took the horse dewormer and it cured his COVID-19 just in time for him to walk down the aisle with his “stunning, beautiful, sexy” third wife, Cindy, who he married last week.

To be clear, the FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. At present, it is only approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.

After he shared the article on Twitter, fans of Sabàto, who is neither a doctor nor a scientist, got confused and thought he had written the op-ed about his own experience of beating COVID-19 with ivermectin.

Immediately, they began asking for medical advice…

Others took the opportunity to troll the him…

This isn’t the first time Sabàto has lied on Twitter. In October, he claimed his new movie “God’s Not Dead: We the People” was the #1 film in America when it wasn’t.

In a since-deleted ALL CAPS tweet, he wrote: “#GODSNOTDEADWETHEPEOPLE IS THE #1 NEW MOVIE IN THE COUNTRY AS OF MONDAY, OCT 4TH! ONLY TWO DAYS LEFT TO SEE IT IN THEATERS!”

The Christian propaganda film screened in select theaters for three nights only–Monday, October 4 through Wednesday, October 6–and received mostly negative reviews from the few critics who bothered writing about it.

Sabàto’s father, actor Antonio Sabàto Sr., died of complications from COVID-19 last January. Despite this, his son continues peddling dangerous misinformation and even claims “Freedom means more to me than covid.”

