Antigay private school where Karen Pence teaches raked in tons of money in COVID relief

Well, look at that! The antigay private Christian school where Second Lady Karen Pence works part-time received almost $725,000 in taxpayer money designated for COVID-19 relief earlier this year.

That’s right, folx. Your hard earned gay dollars helped the outgoing SLOTUS keep her cushy gig teaching art to schoolchildren.

Karen has been teaching at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia since 2019.

The school demands all employees and parents sign a pledge saying they condemn homosexuality and gender-nonconformity. It also demands parents sign an agreement that states their kids can be expelled if anyone in their family is caught “participating in, supporting, or condoning sexual immorality, homosexual activity or bi-sexual activity.”

The watchdog group Accountable.US analyzed data from the U.S. Small Business Administration and found Immanuel Christian School received $724,900 through the Paycheck Protection Program, which was designed to help small businesses and nonprofits stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its application, the private school, which charges between $8,800 and $16,500 per year for tuition plus hundreds more in “fees” and requires parents perform 10-20 hours of community service or pay even more fees, listed itself as a nonprofit and said it would use the money to save 115 jobs.

While there is no law that prevents PPP money from going to antigay hate groups, many people feel giving money to those sorts of places is wrong.

“It is shameful that an institution that discriminates against LGBT Americans received nearly $1 million in taxpayer funds,” Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US, said in a statement. “This money was meant to help mom and pop small businesses meet payroll and keep the lights on– instead the wealthy and well-connected cashed in.”

Neither the Small Business Administration, Immanuel Christian School, or Karen Pence have commented on the matter.

