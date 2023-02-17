Antoni Porowski tries to eat a donut without licking his lips to help the LGBTQ+ community

Back in 2014, you may have been one of the millions of people who willingly dumped a pail of freezing water on to your head as part of the viral Ice Bucket Challenge.

More than just another time-wasting social media stunt, the very successful campaign raised more than $115 million for research to combat the neurodegenerative disease ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Now Queer Eye hottie Antoni Porowski is putting his muscle behind a similar yet culinary-based style campaign to support the LGBTQ community in Poland and neighboring countries.

According to the Equaversity Foundation, which raises funds for the LGBTQ+ community in Central and Eastern Europe, up to 70% of queer people in Poland say they have been the victims of a hate crime and three out of four queer youths experience suicidal thoughts.

On Thursday, Antoni took to social media to promote the #DonutGiveUp challenge, which hopes to raise money for the community by getting people to attempt to eat a donut in a particular way.

“So life is not so sweet if you are LGBTQ+ in Poland right now, where people have to fight for their rights and their right to exist every single day,” Antoni says at the top of the video.

The challenge is based on viral movement in Poland in which you have to try an eat an entire donut without ever licking your lips. Sounds easy, doesn’t it? But Antoni assures it isn’t.

Watch him attempt the challenge:

Just prior to gorging on the tasty delectable, the TV chef reveals the stakes to the challenge: “If you lose we encourage to make a donation to Equaversity. And if you succeed we encourage you to make a donation to Equaversity.” Fair enough!

With his bare muscular arms trying their hardest to distract from the challenge at hand, Antoni begins to devour the donut without landing his wet tongue on his supple lips.

After nearly messing up, he couches his actions by telling viewers, “I closed my mouth, but I didn’t lick.” What are we talking about again?!

He manages to get through four bites before ultimately succumbing to defeat with powdered sugar all over his face.

“So I failed. Definitely going to be finishing this one,” Antoni says. “I’m definitely going to be making a donation to Equaversity and nominating three names in the captions.”

He went on to nominate fellow Queer Eye cast member Tan France, Olympic diver Tom Daley, and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi.

Fans can get in on the challenge by filming themselves trying to eat a donut without licking their lips, uploading it to social media with the hashtag #DonutGiveUp, tagging @equaversity_foundation, and nominating three friends.

In addition to being on the board of Equaversity, Antoni recently hosted Netflix‘s Easy Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition and appeared in the gay tearjerker Spoiler Alert.

While season 7 of Queer Eye was filmed in New Orleans last year, a premiere date has yet be announced.

