Antoni’s beach bod, Ross Lynch’s sub & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

A Place Of Our Own — Now Available (VOD): In this Indian drama, two women in love are evicted from their home and must begin the search to find where they belong in an unforgiving society.

Mystery lovers should climb aboard this cruise ship-set story, as a famed investigator (Mandy Patinkin) tries to solve a death on the high seas. Sort Of, Season 3 — Jan. 18 (Max): The final season of the acclaimed Canadian dramedy about a nonbinary Pakistani millennial (series creator Bilal Baig) trying to find their path in lif.,

Culture Catch-Up

GET GLAAD: This morning, GLAAD announced its nominees for the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, and the roster is full of queer excellence, but we were especially thrilled to see our sibling sites LGBTQNation and INTO both honored in the Outstanding Online Journalism Article category. Congrats, team! [GLAAD]

LET’S SWEAT: Flamboyant fitness guru, TV personality, and human enigma Richard Simmons is getting the biopic treatment from Warner Bros., and they’ve landed fellow ’90s icon (and lookalike!) Pauly Shore to squeeze into some spandex and play the part. [Variety]

MAKING A SPLASH: You may know Jason Statham as the current reigning B-movie action star, but do you know he had a past life as a professional diver? The internet’s unearthed an old speedo-sporting video of him in competition, and it’s an eyeful! [Read all about it on INTO]

CONFIRMED BACHELORS: The 75th Annual Emmy Awards were a surprisingly fun, gay time, but the real show was in the audience, where Swedish hottie Alexander Skarsgård sat next to his date: 30 Rock‘s Jack McBrayer. But, wait, what’s the deal with this eye-brow-raising bromance? [Read all about it on Queerty]

NO AMERICAN IDIOT: Bi rocker Billie Joe Armstrong—of Green Day fame—has been making headlines for speaking out against the anti-trans agenda, and he holds his ground in a fiery new interview, stating that the moral panic over LGBTQ+ youth is “f*cking close-minded.” [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

LET’s GET LOUDER: Fresh off her surprise appearance at a West Hollywood drag brunch, Jennifer Lopez has dropped a trailer for her truly bonkers looking narrative visual album This Is Me… Now, which counts Keke Palmer, Kim Petras, and her hubby Ben Affleck among its stars, and is already baffling audiences.

PACK YOUR BAGS: We’ve still got at least a year until we can to check in to The White Lotus Season 3, but more names have been added to the guest list, like Sarah Catherine Hook (lesbian vampire drama First Kill), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), and the hunky Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V). [The Hollywood Reporter]

NICE ONE, SKIPPY: At the Critic’s Choice Awards, Jonathan Bailey was a surprising (and deserving!) Best Supporting Actor winner for his work in Fellow Travelers, and he delivered one hell of an acceptance speech—including a cheeky line about him and Matt Bomer “coming together” [Read all about it on Queerty]

THE HOT SEAT: The long-running queer interview series Hey Qween! is headed to WOW Presents Plus with an all new format that’ll see host Jonny McGovern (The Big Gay Sketch Show) sit down with the eliminated queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 after they sashay away—so you know the tea will be hot!

ANOTHER ONE OF YOUR GIRLS: We’ll never forget where we were the first time we saw a dragged up Troye Sivan get handsy with rocker Ross Lynch in the “One Of Your Girls” video, but in a new interview the rocker reveals his sexy video vixen role was originally meant for Saltburn “It Boy” Jacob Elordi. [Zach Sang Show]

IT’S FASHION: Drag Race superstar and Madonna collaborator Bob The Drag Queen somehow found time to start their own fierce, gender and size-inclusive fashion label, House Of Bob, which the crowned queen is quick to point out is also “ho-inclusive.” [Read all about it on INTO]

QUEER GUY FOR THE QUEER EYE: Look, we normally don’t need to see people’s vacation photos—they just give us FOMO and make us jealous!—but we’ll make an exception for Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, who was sweet enough to bring us all back a souvenir from his latest trip to Costa Rica: This scorching hot beach video!

The Final Hump

Clearly brushing up on her improv skills, Ariana Grande made a big splash with her first new single in two years, “Yes, And?,” the first taste of her highly anticipated upcoming album Eternal Summer. We love the “Vogue”-sampling number—even if (or, rather, especially because) those verses remind us of Hairspray—and the Fosse referencing video is super cute, but for our money, it’s all about the extended mix. If we don’t here this bop blasting the next time we hit the dance floor at the gay bar, we worry we might perish!