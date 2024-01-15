Watch Jonathan Bailey’s beautiful acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards

Jonathan Bailey (Photo: Shutterstock)

Yesterday’s Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica threw up several memorable moments, including a well-deserved win for British actor Jonathan Bailey.

Bailey triumphed in the category of ‘Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television’ for his role in Fellow Travelers. Co-star Matt Bomer was nominated in the ‘Best Actor’ category. However, Bomer missed out to Steven Yeun (for Beef) for that particular honor.

Bailey expressed joy at winning an award for a role that meant a great deal to him.

“I share this with you, Matt,” he said looking toward his co-star. Bailey then went on to crack a joke.

“Those of you who have seen Fellow Travelers will know that Matt and I come together.”

Many have commented on the explicit nature of the love scenes between the men.

“LGBTQ+ people have always existed”

Bailey went on to thank others involved with the show, including writer Ron Nyswaner, who “created the most beautiful, bruising important series”.

“For many [Fellow Travelers] is an education but for us, it’s a vital truth,” Bailey continued. “This series is a much-needed reminder that LGBTQ+ people have always existed. Mostly hidden. They have always been fighting for an easier life for the generations that follow. So I thank those who came before me. You created a world where I can stand here today and win an award for telling their story.

“The character I play, Tim, I’ll carry him forever. His love story with Hawk teaches us to tell the special people in our lives we love them before it’s too late.

“So, my special friends and family, I love you very much. I love you my 93-year-old nana who took me to the theatre when I was five and gave me a vocation, and who watched Fellow Travelers to the climax! I’m so proud of you and I’m bringing this trophy back to you and a cup of tea on Tuesday.”

Bailey ended by dedicating his award.

“To all the people who lost their lives in the 80s and 90s, and to every LGBTQ+ person living in a bigoted community, which still surround us, this is for you.”

Watch below.

JONATHAN BAILEY I LOVE YOU YOU DESERVE THIS WIN pic.twitter.com/7kuuOKu8eb — effie | JONNY MET ANDREW (@dilfthonyspinky) January 15, 2024

Ken-ergy

Like at other major awards shows, Oppenheimer was again last night’s big winner. It scooped eight prizes. However, one upset was Cillian Murphy losing the Best Actor award to Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers). Barbie scooped six awards.

In the TV section, The Bear, Succession, and Beef collected several awards each. The latter beat Fellow Travelers in the ‘Best Limited Series’ category.

One of the most viral moments from the show came when a bemused and stunned Ryan Gosling found out that “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie won ‘Best Song’.

It beat nominations from Billie Eilish and Lenny Kravitz, among others. Gosling did not go up to the stage to collect the award, which was instead picked up by writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Ryan Gosling’s reaction to “I’m Just Ken” winning Best Original Song at the #CriticsChoiceAwards



See the full winners list: https://t.co/o7EgopRYqJ pic.twitter.com/UOWpZPhaiv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 15, 2024

Ariana DeBose

The ‘Best Song’ category also prompted some controversy with a joke that fell flat. The award was presented by Last Of Us actor Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos.

Ramsey praised some of the nominees, including Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, and Dua Lipa, as “some of the most famous voices in the music industry.”

Ramsey then joked, “Then there are the actors who think they’re singers: Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling.”

Ariana DeBose made her name on Broadway and won a Tony Award for her performance in the Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She also won an Oscar for her performance in West Side Story.

Cameras caught DeBose in the audience, smiling with bemusement at the quip. However, she later posted a comment on Instagram saying “No I didn’t find it funny.”