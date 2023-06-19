Ben Affleck’s shirtless daddy moment, ‘Elite’ returns sexier than ever, & Kylie’s Madonna duet update

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

SAY WHAT: Unlike most right-wing nuts, Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie shockingly split from his party and said he is against banning gender-affirming health care for children. [CNN]

RAIN ON SCREEN: Lady Gaga confirms a concert film documenting her 2022 “Chromatica Ball World Tour” is currently in the works. [Variety]

ZADDY ALERT: Jennifer Lopez gifted the world the thirstiest Father’s Day gift by sharing a shirtless snap of her 50-year-old husband, Ben Affleck.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN: A new survey has revealed which countries have the most well-endowed men and US citizens may not be too thrilled with the results. [New York Post]

QUEER JOY: Lil Nas X is gettiing rave reviews for his unapologetically gay performance at the Bonnaroo Music Festival. [The Tennessean]

ÉLITE IS BACK: Netflix revealed the premiere date of the upcoming 7th season of Élite with a steamy trailer featuring the return of Omar Ayuso.

RAISE YOUR GLASS: While more & more gay bars have been closing around the country over the last two decades, queer establishments in this major U.S. city have been increasing since the pandemic. [Gothamist]

HOT HUSBAND HOLIDAY: Lukas Gage celebrated his husband Chris Appleton’s 40th birthday with a lavish boat trip in the Caribbean and shirtlessness ensued. [People]

QUEENS OF POP: With “Padam Padam” and “Vulgar” on every gay’s summer playlist, Kylie Minogue discussed the possibility of an upcoming collaboration with Madonna. [Daily Mirror]