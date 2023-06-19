Ben Affleck’s shirtless daddy moment, ‘Elite’ returns sexier than ever, & Kylie’s Madonna duet update

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
SAY WHAT: Unlike most right-wing nuts, Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie shockingly split from his party and said he is against banning gender-affirming health care for children. [CNN]
RAIN ON SCREEN: Lady Gaga confirms a concert film documenting her 2022 “Chromatica Ball World Tour” is currently in the works. [Variety]
ZADDY ALERT: Jennifer Lopez gifted the world the thirstiest Father’s Day gift by sharing a shirtless snap of her 50-year-old husband, Ben Affleck.
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN: A new survey has revealed which countries have the most well-endowed men and US citizens may not be too thrilled with the results. [New York Post]
QUEER JOY: Lil Nas X is gettiing rave reviews for his unapologetically gay performance at the Bonnaroo Music Festival. [The Tennessean]
ÉLITE IS BACK: Netflix revealed the premiere date of the upcoming 7th season of Élite with a steamy trailer featuring the return of Omar Ayuso.
RAISE YOUR GLASS: While more & more gay bars have been closing around the country over the last two decades, queer establishments in this major U.S. city have been increasing since the pandemic. [Gothamist]
HOT HUSBAND HOLIDAY: Lukas Gage celebrated his husband Chris Appleton’s 40th birthday with a lavish boat trip in the Caribbean and shirtlessness ensued. [People]
QUEENS OF POP: With “Padam Padam” and “Vulgar” on every gay’s summer playlist, Kylie Minogue discussed the possibility of an upcoming collaboration with Madonna. [Daily Mirror]
6 Comments
GayEGO
Oh my! Ben Affleck is a hot guy!
humancobras666
He’s just NOT hot at all. He’s boring!
Also, when did “Daddy” become a universal term that so many use in the community. It’s quite gross. I would NEVER want to call someone daddy. Ewwwww!!!!
FreddieW
Most people over 50 look better with their shirts on. And that includes Ben Affleck. And I guess I can believe his hair and beard are that dark, but it isn’t typical. Maybe he could try harder to look as happy as George Clooney, who replaces him at the end of a current movie that’s surprisingly good.
Pietro D
Excuse me, Speak for yourself. You must be blind. I’m 23 and pretty hot and I can say
Ben is killing it right now. Try and be supportive, dude! Any man of that age would kill
to have a body like Daddy Ben! Can we take a look and judge what you look like?
Never Mind……. You’ll embarrass yourself next to Daddy Ben!
jp47
Most men over fifty would kill for a body like Ben’s. Also who cares if he dyes his hair and beard, it’s a personal choice. He’s also in a line of work that is predicated on looks, so there’s that to consider. I don’t mind a man old enough to have teenage children is called daddy. In the gay world it seems that any man over twenty is called daddy.
Pietro D
Good for Ben! He’s obviously worked to get into shape. The last photo I saw of Ben,
he was quite overweight and looked pretty aweful…. Well, if he’s going to be with the
Princess, he has to look half decent. Matt Damon should get a few pointers from Ben!