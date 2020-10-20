So Ben Shapiro attacks LGBTQ people…because he wants to sleep with his sister?!

“The thing with homosexuality and transgenderism is that it basically boils down to exerting control over your impulses. Like, say you have a hot sister. You fantasize about it, maybe steal her underwear a couple times, but it goes no further than that”—Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, in a now-deleted tweet, apparently justifying persecution of the queer community by lusting after his sister. Shapiro has a long history of attacks on LGBTQ people.
Cam
Interesting how Republican’s minds ALWAYS seem to go to pedophilia, bathroom rape, or incest.
Bellerophon69
Ben knows…
@dusyk
I’m pretty sure he already molested his sister
Fname Optional Lname
Yes pigs like Ben never consider being gay is not about sex. He’s a pervert so in his mind the only reason someone would be gay is to have sex. He has no idea that there can be/often is love involved, just like in a heterosexual relationship. Of course he would look at a sibling and not only think about how hot she is but actually take a pair of his sister’s underwear! Perverts assume everyone thinks and acts as they do. It would never enter his mind that gay people date, move in together, adopt a puppy, go on vacation, eat out with friends (no pun) and do all the normal, boring, mundane things straight couples do. He thinks getting rid of the gay is easy, just don’t act on sexual impulses. HMMM yet that little 10 year old boy that everyone “knew was gay” before he did in the neighborhood – yea well that has nothing what so ever to do with sex so why should it when one is an adult He’s gross! Let’s hope he really does not have a sister.
Kieran
The utter stupidity of this mental masturbation tweet by Shapiro is right up there with Toobin’s actual wack job. Our media is pathetic.
Fname Optional Lname
gayjim1969
And what’s truly scary is the number of likes and retweets this claptrap received before he took it down. So many minds so willing to be deceived.
Jay002
If my sisters underwear came up missing because I stole it my parents would beat my ass. I don’t think my parents would beat my ass if I was attracted to someone WHO I WASN’T RELATED TO.
iminheatlikeacat
Am I the only person who didn’t know that Ben Shapiro ISN’T gay? I recently only learned that he was straight (maybe from another article on this site, actually). I always thought his “shtick” and why he got invited to talk so much on politics was because he is conservative and bordering on homophobic despite him being homosexual himself.
mailliw110
Having sex with my sister, or any other female never entered this gay mans mind.
Just Ewwwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!