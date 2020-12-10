‘Big Brother’ alum Zach Rance comes out as bisexual, says he hooked up with costar

Zach Rance, known for his stint on the CBS reality series Big Brother has just come out of the closet as bisexual.

Rance, who appeared in Season 16 of the show back in 2014, made the confession during a conversation on the YouTube podcast With Love, Alexa focusing on sexuality and gender identity.

“I’ve been straight my entire life, I’ve only liked women,” the 30-year-old said on the December 8 broadcast. “But on Big Brother, Frankie [Grande] and I got super, super close. I fell in love with who he was as a person. Super funny, super smart. Good looking guy. As time went on, we got so close that I wasn’t really sure if I had feelings for him or not. You know, I’ve always been straight so it was never a thing [for me] to like guys.”

Rance also disclosed that he and Grande–YouTube vlogger and brother of singer Ariana Grande–became sexually intimate after their time together on the show.

Related: Frankie Grande would like to introduce you to his new boyfriend

“He was the first guy that I ever hooked up with. After that night, I was very unsure about the direction of my sexuality because I like women,” he said. “And after we hooked up, I was very uncertain about what was my next move.”

Rance eventually had another sexual encounter with a man he met on a photoshoot. His continued experience with men left him confused and frustrated. “The more I thought about being with a guy … you know, making out is one thing. But doing more than making out with a guy is something that I just don’t want to do and I’d never tried it,” he said. “But I just want to come out and say that I enjoyed hooking up with Frankie and the other guy I hooked up with, clearly I enjoyed it.”

Now Rance wants to set the record straight (as it were): he is bisexual, and not ashamed.

“We try not to label anything, you know, gender is superfluid. So it’s hard for me to say I’m straight. I’m not gay either,” Rance said. “I just wanted to come out and say that and be transparent and come out and say I am bisexual, even though I do lean more toward heterosexuality. But I just wanted to clear the air on that. … I want to inspire other people to — maybe not experiment, I don’t know if that’s the right word. But to just be more open-minded because you can fall in love with someone’s mind, you can fall in love with someone’s heart.”

“You don’t have to just be attracted to the way they look,” he added.