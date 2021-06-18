Billie Eilish’s boyfriend apologizes after homophobic posts come back to haunt him

Matthew Tyler Vorce, the 29-year-old boyfriend of pop star Billie Eilish, has issued an apology for social media posts in which he used homophobic and racist language.

Screenshots of Vorce’s past Facebook posts resurfaced on Twitter this week. The posts, which date back as far as 2011, show Tyler using the slurs “f*ggot” and “n*gger.” He also body shames singer Adele as the “British Miss Piggy” and appears to shame Asian people for wearing surgical masks.

Matthew Tyler Vorce (corduroygraham on Instagram) responds to a comment made by a fanpage. It’s unclear if he responded to the first comment or the second, which would be an admission the comments are real. Matthew’s friends have also been defending him. pic.twitter.com/FrAY0wuF2F — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

With the backlash in full swing, Vorce took to his private Instagram account to issue an apology.

“I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past,” Vorce wrote in a story. “The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are. Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter. I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for. I shouldn’t have used this language in the first place and I won’t use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce were recently seen at Disney. Billie liked a post calling out her fandom and claiming the alleged posts were made up. pic.twitter.com/fHBiAEkQLc — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

“I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions,” he concluded.

The apology follows a statement by Eilish on social media earlier this week, in which she questioned the authenticity of the posts. “This fandom is so embarrassing sometimes,” she wrote. “Like why would you go in someone’s comments and say something you literally don’t even know is true and something y’all LITERALLY MADE UP, sometimes ya’ll are so dumb. Some of you just need to learn to mind your own business.”

The backlash over Vorce’s social media posts–not to mention their homophobic language–will do little to level criticism against Eilish. Earlier this month, critics accused the singer of queerbaiting in the video for her song “Lost Cause.”