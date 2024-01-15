Bodybuilders, ponybois & freaky tales: The most anticipated queer movies premiering at Sundance 2024 & how to stream them

(clockwise from top left) ‘Layla,’ ‘Ponyboi,’ ‘Desire Lines,’ ‘Sebastian | Image Credits: Sundance Film Festival 2024

This week, we’re heading back, back, back again to Park City, Utah, where we’ll traverse frigid temperatures and snowy sidewalks for the Sundance Film Festival (January 18-28) to get a glimpse at the freshest independent films that are sure to heat up movies screens in the months ahead.

And this year is an extra-special one, as the fest celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Sundance we know and love today. To mark the occasion, there will be all sorts of retrospective events and screenings, including trailblazing LGBTQ+ films like The Times Of Harvey Milk, Go Fish, and Pariah.

But, for now, we’re looking ahead. And, you know what? The future’s looking bright! This year’s festival lineup boasts an eclectic roster of features from emerging queer filmmakers that traverse genre and form—from pulse-pounding thrillers to investigative documentaries to razor-sharp satires—and feature exciting LGBTQ+ talent like Justice Smith, Kristen Stewart, River Gallo, John Early, and more.

These are definitely the movies we’re going to be talking about all year long. And the good news is, even for those of us who can’t make it to the festival in person, Sundance will make the majority of them available through its virtual streaming platform beginning January 25. So start making those watch lists now!

Read on below for our preview of the must-see LGBTQ+ films headed to Sundance 2024 and how you can stream most of them. Films marked with an asterisk will not be available to stream.