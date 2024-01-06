The 16 LGBTQ+ movies we’re most looking forward to in 2024

Image Credits, clockwise from top-left: ‘Femme’ (Signature Entertainment), ‘Challengers’ (MGM), ‘Wicked: Part One’ (Universal Studios), ‘Ponyboi’ (Sundance Film Festival

2024 is here, it’s queer, and it’s got a ton of great LGBTQ+ movies to look forward to.

Sure, 2023 was absolute fire, but the future’s looking bright for gays at the cinema. We’ve got drag queen revenge thrillers, sapphic crime capers, heated love triangles, homoerotic historical epics, not one but two films from one of our most prolific queer directors, and quite possibly the movie musical event of our lifetimes.

In order to help you keep track of it all, Queerty has assembled a list of our 16 most anticipated films likely to release in the 12 months ahead. Of course, dates are always subject to change, but there’s plenty to mark on your calendars regardless.

Challengers

One of a handful of title delayed due to the SAG strike, the trailer for Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s next film arrived back in June and has been teasing us ever since, as we wait to see how this sexy ménage à trois—starring Zendaya, God’s Own Country‘s Josh O’Connor, and West Side Story‘s Mike Faist—set in the world of tennis plays out. Coming to theaters April 26.

Drive-Away Dolls

Yet another unfortunate delay, this kooky crime caper comes from Ethan Coen—one half of acclaimed directing duo, The Coen Brothers—follows two young queer women (Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan) who hit the road, only to cross paths with a group of fearsome yet inept criminals. Drive-Away Dolls boasts a killer supporting cast, including Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, and Beanie Feldstein. In theaters February 26.

Dope Queens

Image Credit: ‘Dope Queens,’ Tomorrowland Productions

Action, thriller, romance—Dope Queens is all that and more. With incredible trans talent in front of and behind the camera, this milestone film follows three friends (Alexandra Grey, Pierson Fodé, Trace Lysette) through one wild night in San Francisco’s historic Tenderloin district, based on true events. Plus, it features Drag Race All-Star winner Kylie Sonique Love! Here’s hoping 2024 is the year we can finally see it! Release details TBA.

Femme

A favorite on the international festival circuit last year, Femme is a gritty revenge thriller in high heels and wig. It stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Culprits) as Jules, a.k.a Aphrodite Banks, a glamorous London drag queen who, after being abused by a hateful young man (1917‘s George Mackay), goes “undercover” out of drag so he can infiltrate his life, getting closer than ever expected. In select theaters on March 25.

Gladiator 2

Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal | Image Credits: Getty Images

Alright, fair—you’re right: There’s probably not going to be anything overtly gay about this 24-year-later sequel to Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning historical epic. But with short-short king Paul Mescal stepping into the lead year, plus supporting turns from daddy Pedro Pascal, legendary thespian Derek Jacobi, and queer comic Matt Lucas, we’re ready for this one to be pretty homoerotic. Fingers crossed! In theaters November 24.

The History Of Sound

Paul Mesca; & Josh O’Connor | Image Credits: Getty Images

And speaking of Paul Mescal, he joins the aforementioned Josh O’Connor in this World War I-era romance, playing two men who set out to record the voices and music of their American countrymen, and wind up falling for each other along the journey. The History Of Sound is directed by Oliver Hermanus, who previosuly helmed gay war drama Moffie and the Oscar-nominated Living. Release details TBA.

I Saw The TV Glow

Image Credit: ‘I Saw The TV Glow,’ A24

Trans filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun had a major breakthrough with indie horror We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, so her follow-up—about a cult late-night horror show that gets mysteriously canceled—is highly anticipated. Queer star Justice Smith leads a cast that features Till‘s Danielle Deadwyler and Buffy‘s Amber Benson. Premiering this month at Sundance, with further release details TBA.

Lisa Frankenstein

With a title like that, how could we not be intrigued? Queer star Zelda Williams (Robin Williams’ daughter) marks her feature filmmaking debut with this quirky ode to goth girls everywhere. Written by Diablo Cody, it’s the story of a high school outcast (Kathryn Newton) who uses a faulty tanning bed to pull a Dr. Frankstein and create the undead man of her dreams (Cole Sprouse). In theaters February 9.

Love Lies Bleeding

Buzzy director Rose Glass (Saint Maud) helms this romantic thriller set in the world of women’s competitive bodybuilding, with everyone’s crush Kristen Stewart as a gym employee who’s got it bad for a jacked athelte, played by The Mandalorian‘s Katy’O’Brian. The pulpy neo-noir also stars Ed Harris, Jena Malone, and Dave Franco. Premiering this month at Sundance, then hitting theaters March 8.

Mean Girls

Before you ask, “Isn’t it too soon for a Mean Girls remake?,” this is actually an adaptation of the Mean Girls Broadway musical—though it’s admittedly hard to tell. Tina Fey is back, but the rest of the cast looks to put a fresh new spin on the material, including queer stars Reneé Rapp, Moana‘s Auliʻi Cravalho, and A Starnge Loop‘s Jaquel Spivey. So the real question si: Will Rapp’s Regina George be gay? In theaters January 12.

Mother Mary

Michaela Coel, Anne Hathaway, Hunter Schafer | Image Credits: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway. Michaela Coel. Hunter Schafer. All starring in a melodrama about the queer relationship between a world-famous pop star and an acclaimed fashion designer. From David Lowery, the visionary director behind The Green Knight and A Ghost Story. With original music from Charli XCX. It’s going to be impossible to sit through this movie and pass the “try not to say ‘mother!'” challenge. Release details TBA.

The Parenting

This comedy-horror from Alex Strangelove director Craig Johnson stars Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) and Nik Dodani (Atypical) as a gay couple bringing their parents together at a countryside rental house—which they discover is haunted my an evil spirit. Parker Posey, Lisa Kudrow, Edie Falco, Brian Cox, and Dean Norris all co-star, and we don’t yet know who’s playing parents or ghosts here, but we are so in. Release details TBA.

The People’s Joker

It’s one of the most talked about films of the festival circuit, the movie Warner Bros. (allegedly) doesn’t want you to see, and the Joker story we’re actually excited for this year (all due respect to Lady Gaga, but do we really have to care about Joker: Foile à Deux?). Indie filmmaker Vera Drew brilliantly skirts parody law and blends mediums to tell a madcap trans coming-of-age story using some familiar batty crimefighters and villains. And it, miraculously, will finally see the light of day this year. In select theaters on April 5.

Ponyboi

Image Credit: ‘Ponyboi,’ Sundance Film Festival

We’ve been hyped for this one ever since set photos leaked of cutie Dylan O’Brien rocking a buzzed head and bulging biceps. But that’s just one piece of what Ponyboi has to offer. This neon-soaked crime story takes place on one fateful day, where an intersex sex worker (River Gallo) has to run from the mob after a drug deal goes sideways. Murray Bartlett, Indiya Moore also star. Premiering at Sundance, with further release details TBA.

Queer

Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey | Image Credits: Getty Images

Luca Guadagnino’s second feature expected to drop this year (after Challengers), Queer is an adaptation of the William S. Burroughs, following middle-aged writer Lee (Daniel Craig) wiling away his time in Mexico City’s club scene, when he meets—and suddenly falls for—a younger ex-pat (Drew Starkey). As if Daniel Craig wasn’t daddy enough already… this movie may kill us! Release details TBA.

Wicked: Part One

Image Credit: ‘Wicked: Part One,’ Universal Pictures

Hot on the heels of the blockbuster musical’s 20th anniversary, Wicked is finally set to hit the big screen this year (or, at least the first act is). Cynthia Erivo stars as future Wicked Witch Elphaba, with Ariana Grande as her bubbly frenemy Glinda—and we can’t wait to see that diva off!—plus the ensemble is a gag, including Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, and Bowen Yang. This one’s gonna be “Popualr,” no? In theaters November 27.