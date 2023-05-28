tiktalk

Boomer Banks’ biggest fan, Jaymes Vaughan’s hot daddy era, & Brandon Flynn’s big tease

By

Boomer Banks, Brandon Flynn, Jaymes Vaughan

Check out 25 vintage pics of male couples in love, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Boomer Banks spotted a fan.

@sloppypod full episode link in our bio 😏 #podcast #lgbtq #queer #storytime #cornstar #gay #dragqueen #gaytiktok #funny #funnyvideos ♬ original sound – Sloppy Seconds ✨

Javell Lynton Carty packed a book.

@javelllynton Because reading is WHAT?!… fundamental #maincharacter @OOSC CLOTHING #oosc #swimwear ♬ Too Little Too Late – JoJo

Lizzo channeled Tina Turner.

@thechrissumlin Lizzo does a Tina Turner tribute at her concert in Arizona. #lizzo #lizzolive #tinaturner #thespecialtour ♬ original sound – Chris Sumlin

RuPaul showed off his disco room.

@queerty POV: @RuPaul invites you over for dinner and disco. 🪩😍 #rupaul #archdigest #disco #rupaulsdragrace ♬ original sound – Queerty*

Matt Armato and Beau Ciolino got birds.

@probablythis Dads to…13 creatures now!! #Homestead #BenwoodGardens #GuineaFowl ♬ original sound – Beau & Matt

Jaymes Vaughan entered his hot daddy era.

@jaymesvaughan😁♬ This part of my life is called peace – CONTENT CREATION TIPS

Brandon Flynn undressed.

@calvinklein Flash some skin 🔥 #BrandonFlynn in the limited-edition Pride collection #pride2023 #calvinklein ♬ original sound – Calvin Klein

Kylie Minogue infected the internet.

@julianburzynski PADAM PADAM @Kylie Minogue #kylieminogue #padam #padampadam #musicvideo #fyp ♬ Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue

Blackwater faced backlash.

@shopblackwater love it or leave it, baby 🤷🏻‍♀️ #fyp #pride #sanluisobispo ♬ original sound – natthehumann

And Survivor twunk Carson Garrett shared his workout secrets.

@carson.garrett__ How I gained 30lbs in 3 months for #Survivor 💪🏝️ PS: This is way too technical than it should be haha #mondaymotivation #survivor44 #fitness #myfitnessjourney #myfitnesspal #protein #proteinshake #transformation #gym #bulking ♬ original sound – Carson Garrett