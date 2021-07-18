TIKTALK

A boy’s new nails, Lil Nas X’s straight bait, & science settles the length vs. girth debate

Don’t let the weekend go by without seeing the incredibly bendy acrobat queen from America’s Got Talent! And when you’re finished, catch up with the latest from LGBT TikTok this week:

The Old Gays stayed woke.

@oldgaysWoke?! #oldgays #gay #woke #wokeup #cook #wok #lgbtq #fypシ

♬ original sound – The Old Gays

Jake Wesley Rogers answered the question.

@jakewesleyrogersI am!!!!!!!! #genderfluid #fyp

♬ original sound – Jake Wesley Rogers

RuPaul got caught in her sweatpants.

@clubcatdannyBeyoncé Voice *Somebody getting fired* #gay #allstars6 #rpdr #rupaulsdragrace

♬ original sound – Dane

Jack Herndon‘s dog thought wrong.

@jackherndonwhen your dog things your gstring is her harness #dog

♬ original sound – Jack Herndon

Dr. Edward Zimmerman named a winner in the Length vs. Girth fight.

@dickdocontiktok#happenis #tiktoklearning #length talking about girth

♬ Happy – Pharrell Williams

A six-year-old boy had the best day ever.

@romperThe most heartwarming video you’ll see today ❤️ @caitlinfladager #mommysboy #kidsoftiktok #momsoftiktok #fypシ #wholesomevideo

♬ original sound – Romper

Michael Davis remembered the past.

@michael_davis_txStill hurts. #rednecks4rainbows #alphabetmafia #lgbt🌈 #isurvived

♬ original sound – Gtz_Fabiola

Marco Braun trekked to the beach.

@bowtieinchicagoThanks @bibbitybobbitybacon @treysmith130 for dealing with my complaining #ptown #provincetown #beach #vacation

♬ original sound – Bowtieinchicago

Lil Nas X baited the straights.

@lilnasx@quenblackwell

♬ industry baby by lil nas x – lil nas x

And the first day out of a “gay recovery center” didn’t go as planned.

@mr.nohea##foryou ##foryoupage ##gay ##gaytv ##gaytok ##gaypride 🌈

♬ original sound – Nohea