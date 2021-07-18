A boy’s new nails, Lil Nas X’s straight bait, & science settles the length vs. girth debate

Don’t let the weekend go by without seeing the incredibly bendy acrobat queen from America’s Got Talent! And when you’re finished, catch up with the latest from LGBT TikTok this week:
The Old Gays stayed woke.
Jake Wesley Rogers answered the question.
RuPaul got caught in her sweatpants.
Jack Herndon‘s dog thought wrong.
Dr. Edward Zimmerman named a winner in the Length vs. Girth fight.
A six-year-old boy had the best day ever.
Michael Davis remembered the past.
Marco Braun trekked to the beach.
Lil Nas X baited the straights.
And the first day out of a “gay recovery center” didn’t go as planned.
Walker
This “dick doctor” is literally on TikTok so he can get people to pay him big money to make their dicks fatter. Check out the before and after pictures on his website–they’re sort of horrifying and it’s strange to me that anyone would think what he does is an aesthetic improvement. To each his own, but the bottom line is dude is not exactly unbiased.
Chrisk
I’d have to see them hard in order to make any judgment on aesthetics. At least it’s safer then silicone. Also, if it helps with erectile dysfunction then it might be worth looking at.
“Can a man shot help with erectile dysfunction?
Yes. ALMI and PRP have not only shown great signs of success in improving length and girth but overall men’s health as well. Although dermal fillers only help with size, ALMI and PRP help to increase blood flow and tissue regeneration, which in some cases, has improved erectile dysfunction. Dr. Z also offers several other nonsurgical treatments that can help. To learn more, please visit our P-Shot and erectile dysfunction pages.”
Jim
Regarding the 6 years old wanting his nails painted. What a joyful kid. His parents are lucky to have him!!
barryaksarben
yes, and the adorable kid is lucky to have such understanding parent who would just let him be his true self.