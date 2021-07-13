WATCH: This drag queen’s acrobatics will leave you utterly gagged

Anyone triggered by incredible flexibility, consider yourselves warned: we have a new, exclusive clip from America’s Got Talent with one of the most durable drag queens on record.

The July 13th episode of the popular NBC reality TV program features an appearance by drag queen Scarlett Business (real name Kyle Cragle) performing a bit of acrobatics for the judges. Cragle, a former circus and Cirque du Soleil performer, went into drag following a brief injury.

The clip in question shows Cragle, as Scarlett Business, performing a balancing routine to “Woman” by singer Kesha. Her ability to lipsync while doing some very delicate moves managed to impress the judges. Judge Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews both also let out a few grunts of amazement…possibly because they were thinking about pulling a groin muscle.

In the interest of full disclosure, so did we.

Have a look. If you need us, we’ll be in yoga class. The new episode of America’s Got Talent featuring Scarlett Business airs on NBC July 13.