Brian Jordan Alvarez’s home gym, Michael Turchin’s chest, & Keiynan Lonsdale’s Calvins

I’m so happy I started embracing my body and femininity. As you may already know, my weight has gone up and down for years and I always felt ashamed of my body hair (not anymore!). But something I was REALLY afraid of was expressing my feminine side. I had always been scared to show people I enjoyed voguing, wearing sexy underwear or even just crossing my legs while sitting on the train. I hated being so scared to show these sides of me but my insecurities were so much stronger than me and so I hid it as best I could. And then I asked myself, I’m trying to be this ultra masculine guy for who? Who am I trying to impress and why? Why do they deserve to be impressed by me? Why am I allowing myself to feel locked away in a cage just to be appealing to strangers? And so I started to feel more. Express more. I decided to break down a wall I had built to hide behind. And when I walked through the rubble I was smiling. Smiling because I decided that if someone wasn’t going to accept me for who I am then they don’t deserve me. But I accept myself and I want to love myself in every which way for every thing I am. Whatever you are struggling with ask yourself why you’re struggling with it? Often times the reason we are struggling with it is because we are so worried about how other people will perceive it. I still struggle with this but I know challenging myself and pushing myself out of my comfort zone will help me to grow. So here I am and here you are. Let’s love ourselves.? . . . #mentalhealthawarenessmonth #mentalhealth #selflove #bodypositivity #melanin #underwearmodel #blackmalemodels #beard #beardgang