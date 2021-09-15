Caitlyn Jenner “can’t believe” her election defeat, bitterly says voters get what they “deserve”

Nobody was more bitter, angry, and appalled by the results of California’s recall election than failed candidate/reality star Caitlyn Jenner, who called the whole thing “a shame” last night.

Voters turned out in force yesterday to vote “no” on the recall effort to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom. Jenner was one of 46 candidates vying to replace him.

The AP called the race within an hour of polls closing after it became abundantly clear that Newsom had won. In the end, Jenner received barely 1 percent of the vote, which is about what pollsters predicted she would get. (Well done, pollsters!)

Tonight, California voted NO on the recall and YES to…

Science.

Women’s rights.

Immigrant rights.

The minimum wage.

The environment.

Our future. We rejected cynicism and bigotry and chose hope and progress. Thank you, California. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2021

Speaking to reporters after the AP called the race, the 71-year-old reality star slammed Newsom, saying he “didn’t campaign on not one of his successes, because he doesn’t have any.” Then she scolded people who voted against the recall.

“I can’t believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office,” she griped. “It’s a shame, honestly. It’s a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve.”

Jenner suggested that she might not be finished with politics just yet… even though politics is clearly finished with her.

“When I decided to do this, I was coming in as an outsider. I’ve been around politics a long time, but never actually running for office,” she said. “And I thought I really needed some great people to surround me, to help me get through this, that know the ins and outs of politics. And I was able to assemble a great team, a great group of people.”

Unfortunately, they weren’t “great” enough considering how badly Jenner lost, how much debt she racked up during her six month vanity project campaign, and how nobody in her party wants anything to do with her.

Here’s how Twitter is responding to Jenner’s epic defeat…

So Caitlyn Jenner has failed at getting the support of a party she belongs to that hates her? Who could have seen that happen? — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 15, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner tried hard to go full MAGA, but at then end it did not work in her favor. pic.twitter.com/mMXitTaw0j — Chanteezy ??? (@iamchanteezy) September 15, 2021

Everyone in California, careful on the roads tonight. Caitlyn Jenner will be mad and at large. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) September 14, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner has officially lost the recall race. All three of her voters are said to be disappointed. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 15, 2021

Who are the almost 52000 people who voted for airhead @Caitlyn_Jenner — Larry Elder's Shiny, Greasy, Crisco Covered Face! (@Geechee4Kamala) September 15, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner finding out the hard way that running for public office is harder than paying $800,000 to get out of your vehicular manslaughter charge in 2015 https://t.co/AdOsKJzdZR — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) September 15, 2021

Remember when Caitlyn Jenner wanted to be governor of California? ??? — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) September 15, 2021

On a much different note, I certainly hope this is the last time Caitlyn Jenner is national news. I will never forgive her for exploiting the pain and trauma experienced by trans children and their families in order to pander to a party that never wanted her in the first place. — Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) September 15, 2021

Check on your friends who voted for @Caitlyn_Jenner. They’re having a rough time this morning. Thoughts and prayers. — MaiaMae (@maiamimi) September 15, 2021

The homeless in California no longer have a Caitlyn Jenner problem. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) September 15, 2021

