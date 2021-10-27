Caitlyn Jenner has entered the Dave Chappelle chat and Jesus help us all

Even though nobody asked her, failed gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner has decided to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comedy special on Netflix.

Yesterday, Jenner took to Twitter to voice her support for the comedian, writing: “Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds.”

Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds. pic.twitter.com/Nklalj6h5Y — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 26, 2021

This is a much different response from one Jenner had a few months ago to a similar incident, when comedian Jimmy Kimmel cracked a joke about her gubernatorial campaign, saying “Are you sure that isn’t Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig?”

After Kimmel’s comment, Jenner wasted no time voicing her outrage on Twitter, writing: “Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat.”

Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/1PITkYE01w — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

Now, the responses to Jenner’s defense of Chappelle…

…says the rich white lady. Why don’t you google how many trans black women have been murdered in 2021 alone before you weigh in on something about which you know nothing? — Adam Sank is Vaxxed and Ready to Bone 🏳️‍🌈 (@AdamSank) October 27, 2021

Literally, who asked you? You don’t speak for me or ANY other trans folx I know. You’re wrong in trying to tell us it’s not about our community. He specifically said it was. Caitlyn, you need to soul search. — ᗪᗩᑎI ᔕTEᗯᗩᖇT (@d_stew) October 26, 2021

Calling people out for what they say is not silencing anyone. Anyone can say whatever they want, they just have to live with the consequences of what they say 🤷🏻‍♀️ — **SoCalGirl** (@SoCalGirl1208) October 26, 2021

Once again you are on the wrong side. — BobbyFrench (@bobbyatx) October 26, 2021

i wish cancel culture worked so i’d never have to hear from you again — Niki! 💖commissions open!💖 (@niki0pell) October 26, 2021

He literally said “I’m team TERF.” That is acceptable to you? — JW (@jimwillows) October 26, 2021

It’s quite an utterly privileged position you’re in to say you’re not affected by the blatantly transphobic things David said in this special, Caitlyn. We’re not cancelling David, rather we’re holding him accountable for what he said. — Joshua-ha-ha-ha 🧛🏽 (@joshandallo) October 26, 2021

Yet u wine about someone Mis-gendering you and want them to apologize immediately 🤔 — Robert Dinkins (@RobertBEll1981) October 27, 2021

The beautiful thing about free speech is that people get to respond and react once it’s made and that’s what really bothers you, you want the freedom without the responsibility or consequences. — David Githu (@DavidGithucodes) October 26, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.