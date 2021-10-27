her again

Caitlyn Jenner has entered the Dave Chappelle chat and Jesus help us all

By

Even though nobody asked her, failed gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner has decided to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comedy special on Netflix.

Yesterday, Jenner took to Twitter to voice her support for the comedian, writing: “Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds.”

This is a much different response from one Jenner had a few months ago to a similar incident, when comedian Jimmy Kimmel cracked a joke about her gubernatorial campaign, saying “Are you sure that isn’t Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig?”

After Kimmel’s comment, Jenner wasted no time voicing her outrage on Twitter, writing: “Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat.”

