Caitlyn Jenner says trans community now “oversaturated”, launches group to fight back

Caitlyn Jenner (Photo: Shutterstock)

Caitlyn Jenner has launched her own political action committee (PAC). It’s called Fairness First.

Jenner, 73, told Breitbart she launched the group to “fight the radical gender ideology, put parental rights at the forefront of education, and keep boys out of women’s sports.”

Jenner announced she was a trans woman in 2015. Although initially pledging to be an advocate for trans rights, she appears committed to pulling up the ladder behind her.

Last month, Jenner blasted what she viewed as the “Radical Rainbow Mafia”.

In a tweet, Jenner said, “We live in a beautiful country called America, where we are free to be whomever we want. The Radical Rainbow Mafia has hijacked LGBT ppl and is the worst thing that has ever happened to LGBT ppl! They are DOMESTIC TERRORISTS!”

Jenner now says her belief about the “radical rainbow mafia” spurned her on to create Fairness First.

“The ultimate belief of Fairness First is that radical gender ideology infiltrating the classrooms, which has been extremely visible in sports, is an effort to break down the family unit,” Jenner said.

“The family unit is under assault and looking to be replaced by teachers — and we see this with laws like the recent, ‘California secrecy’ law.”

A proposed bill in California that would force schools to “out” trans youth to their parents recently failed to advance.

Jenner says her public profile is helping to generate support for her PAC. “We have events and grassroots partnerships in the works to show up to school board meetings, state capitols to testify, LGBT people to testify in congress, to stop the radical rainbow mafia.”

“Indoctrination”

Jenner went on to suggest too many people are now exploring their gender identity.

“I think this actually comes down to parental rights. Big government left-wing liberals are all about destroying the family unit, at any cost. That means government gets to take the place of the parents and the families,” Jenner said.

“Trans is not made up or fake, but it is oversaturated due to indoctrination and is the latest way the left is destroying the family unit. Growing government, the indoctrination in the classroom, and the subsequent drastic increase in children being transitioned is a huge problem.”

On its official website, Fairness First states its mission is “to fight on behalf of parents and their children. Our plan is simple. We will protect our children by rejecting radical gender ideology in our schools and in youth sports, from the top of the ballot to the bottom.”

Online, many expressed horror at Jenner’s Fairness First group.

This is what you chose to create a PAC about!



Funding to *deny* Trans children, adolescents, & adults the opportunity to thrive as they know themselves to be – to benefit from all the privileges you now have & enjoy each & every day?



This is diabolical, & you should be ashamed — Adi Daly-Gourdialsing (she/her) @[email protected] (@AdiDee_Gee) April 9, 2023

You are a disgraceful human being. Instead of lifting others up, you climbed the ladder and seek to pull it up after you. Shame on you!! — Ken Warnock (@KenWarnock) April 10, 2023