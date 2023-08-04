Caitlyn Jenner tries to defend Kari Lake and it backfires in her face

Caitlyn Jenner and Kari Lake (Photos: Shutterstock)

Caitlyn Jenner leaped to the defense of Kari Lake yesterday. The former Olympian perhaps now regrets it.

Lake, the news journalist turned failed GOP politician, is now flogging her MAGA brand of extremism at rallies around the country. She didn’t always hold such views. It’s known she formerly donated to the Barack Obama campaign before her gradual shift to the right.

The left-leaning Patriot Takes posted a tweet highlighting Lake’s political journey in recent years. It highlighted an old Facebook posting in which Lake commented on Caitlyn Jenner’s transition.

“In 2014, Kari Lake posted supportive comments of Caitlyn Jenner’s transitioning,” it said. It showed a comment Lake made about Jenner, saying, “He looks good for an old guy transitioning into a woman.’

“Kari Lake is now touring the country speaking out against trans people,” the account noted, including screenshots.

Jenner quote-tweeted the message. She suggested that Lake’s position on banning “biological men” from women’s sports does not make her, or Jenner, “anti-trans”.

“We are anti-radical rainbow mafia and against the radical gender ideology movement and want the kids left alone!” continued Jenner. “@KariLake comments here are not at all inconsistent with those values!”

Patriot Takes replied to Jenner directly with a recent video of Kari Laker denouncing trans women as men who are “mentally ill.”

Addressing a crowd at a rally, Lake says “Those men will never be women. I don’t care how you dress. You’re never going to be a woman. I will be damned if I’m going to let a bunch of mentally ill men take womanhood away from us.”

Caitlyn, Kari Lake may act differently at Mar-a-Lago with you, but in Republican gatherings across the country, Kari Lake calls trans women, “mentally ill.”



If you don’t believe it, just watch this recent video Kari Lake posted. https://t.co/k7j6V9wbbh pic.twitter.com/CPaHYLWvOC — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) August 3, 2023

Ouch!

Jenner, oddly, has not responded when confronted with the extent of Lake’s transphobia.

However, plenty of other people did.

Oh Caitlyn… 🙀



Republicans lying to your face & saying what you want to hear has been The GOP brand for decades. — Jeffrey Ⓥ (@LiftForever67) August 3, 2023