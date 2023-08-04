Caitlyn Jenner tries to defend Kari Lake and it backfires in her face

Caitlyn Jenner leaped to the defense of Kari Lake yesterday. The former Olympian perhaps now regrets it.
Lake, the news journalist turned failed GOP politician, is now flogging her MAGA brand of extremism at rallies around the country. She didn’t always hold such views. It’s known she formerly donated to the Barack Obama campaign before her gradual shift to the right.
The left-leaning Patriot Takes posted a tweet highlighting Lake’s political journey in recent years. It highlighted an old Facebook posting in which Lake commented on Caitlyn Jenner’s transition.
“In 2014, Kari Lake posted supportive comments of Caitlyn Jenner’s transitioning,” it said. It showed a comment Lake made about Jenner, saying, “He looks good for an old guy transitioning into a woman.’
“Kari Lake is now touring the country speaking out against trans people,” the account noted, including screenshots.
Jenner quote-tweeted the message. She suggested that Lake’s position on banning “biological men” from women’s sports does not make her, or Jenner, “anti-trans”.
“We are anti-radical rainbow mafia and against the radical gender ideology movement and want the kids left alone!” continued Jenner. “@KariLake comments here are not at all inconsistent with those values!”
Patriot Takes replied to Jenner directly with a recent video of Kari Laker denouncing trans women as men who are “mentally ill.”
Addressing a crowd at a rally, Lake says “Those men will never be women. I don’t care how you dress. You’re never going to be a woman. I will be damned if I’m going to let a bunch of mentally ill men take womanhood away from us.”
Jenner, oddly, has not responded when confronted with the extent of Lake’s transphobia.
However, plenty of other people did.
Oh Caitlyn… 🙀— Jeffrey Ⓥ (@LiftForever67) August 3, 2023
Republicans lying to your face & saying what you want to hear has been The GOP brand for decades.
You can post videos disputing Caitlyn’s view that trans people are welcome in the GOP until you’re blue in the face, you’ll never convince her otherwise.— Pro-Democracy Warrior 🟧☮️🇺🇦❁ (@Truth_Comes_1st) August 3, 2023
She’s a lost cause.
Mister P
Children are not “being transitioned”. Jenner sounds like some of the deniers on this site.
The fact remains that some people are transgender and allowing them to transition has positive effects for the person.
inbama
They are being socially transitioned – which always leads to puberty blockers. You cannot get the formative years of your childhood back.
While unethically continuing medicalization of gender incongruence, the American Academy of Pediatrics has finally admitted that gender treatment for children is based on flimsy evidence and has now begun a (hopefully) serious evaluation of the available evidence. This may bring us in alignment with Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands and the U.K.
Except to greedy Big Pharma, transition remains only proven as relief for adults with therapy-resistant Gender Dysphoria who’ve been screened and treated for other mental health issues. What puberty-blockers do to kids like Jazz Jennings is absolutely horrible.
I hope Democrats will read the tea leaves and not choose to die on this hill.
GOOGLE in the New York Times: Medical Group Backs Youth Gender Treatments, but Calls for Research Review
dbmcvey
@inbama,
It’s so much better that these children commit suicide, right?
Really, just how terrible are you?
dbmcvey
I’ve been looking for somewhere Jazz Jennings is complaining about puberty blockers or speaking out against them or regretting it. Can’t find anything. In fact, she says they saved her life.
Eternal.Cowboy
@inbama
It’s funny, just a few months ago you were spreading the myth that kids were getting surgery. I guess you have moved on to new lies like this whopper:
“They are being socially transitioned – which always leads to puberty blockers.”
In 2021 42,000 kids were diagnosed with gender dysphoria and 1,390 of those were prescribed puberty blockers. — Source Komodo Health Inc.
You might want to look up the meaning of the word “always” because you clearly do not know what it means.
m
Will she just go away?
dbmcvey
How pathetic. Defending people who hate you.
Mr. Stadnick
Sad bag of plastic surgery
Mister P
Dems are not dying on a hill. Trans youth who cannot transition are dying by suicide though. They need to be supported medically and by society.