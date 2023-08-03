Kari Lake makes her most laughable demand yet following Trump’s new indictment

Kari Lake (Photo: Shutterstock)

Donald Trump faced a fresh indictment Tuesday, and the usual suspects on the far right of the Republican party have been howling in protest.

Former news journalist turned failed Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was among those to lambast the new charges against Trump.

Lake’s answer? She believes now is the time for all the other Republicans jostling for the Presidential nomination to suspend their campaigns and support Trump.

Yeah, like that is going to happen.

This latest SHAM indictment is the line in the sand.



That's why I'm calling on all Republican primary candidates to suspend their campaigns & rally around President Donald J. Trump.



READ my full statement ?? pic.twitter.com/4VhQWLhghj — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 1, 2023

“This is the most egregious case of election interference in the history of our country,” Lake said in a statement. “It is a battle the unified Republican party MUST fight. Otherwise we will lose this country forever.

“This is why I am calling on all Republican candidates for President to immediately suspend their campaigns, stop wasting hard-earned donor money and rally around our nominee, President Donald J. Trump.”

It’s a message Lake has continued to push, tweeting last night, “The radical left & their corrupt DOJ want @realDonaldTrump to die in jail. We cannot afford to spend the next 6 months setting donor money on fire & tearing each other apart. This primary is over. We need a unified front.”

When not howling about her beloved Donald Trump, Lake took time out to remind everyone, “One year ago, the people of Arizona chose me to be their Republican nominee for Governor. We took a sledgehammer to their corrupt political machine.”

The people of Arizona did not vote for Lake. They elected Democrat Katie Hobbs as their governor.

The new charges against Trump

We have a feeling none of the other Republican candidates would agree with Lake’s view that “the primary is over.” However, they appear to be struggling with how best to respond to Trump’s indictment. Most have blasted what they call the “weaponization” of the Department of Justice without wishing to show too much support for Trump personally.

The federal grand jury’s 45-page indictment relates to the January 6 insurrection and Trump’s role within it. It includes four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Prosecutors say Trump was “determined to remain in power” and that he spread lies to create an “intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger” and “erode public faith in the administration of the election”.

Other MAGA figures to leap to Trump’s defense include Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, even if one of her initial tweets appeared to concede he’s potentially going to jail.

I will still vote for Trump even if he’s in jail.



This is a communist attack on America’s first amendment to vote for who THE PEOPLE want for President by an attempt to take Trump off the ballots through a politically weaponized DOJ.



People know exactly what this is. — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) August 2, 2023

Fellow Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed a Trump victory in 2024 was now more important than ever.

We've become completely accustomed to seeing President Trump indicted for "crimes" while Joe Biden skirts the law every single day.



No politically-motivated indictment is going to change my mind.



TRUMP 2024 NOW MORE THAN EVER. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 1, 2023

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz called the latest indictment part of the “Deep State’s crusade to destroy our movement.”

Laura Loomer, who—like Kari Lake—is another failed Republican candidate for office who likes to peddle a hard line in conspiracy theories—said she couldn’t sleep worrying about Trump’s woes.

What a shame.

So terrible what the Department of Injustice is doing to President Trump. We live in a third world country.



I couldn’t even sleep last night. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 2, 2023

Trump himself has consistently blasted news of the latest indictment. His latest move is to push any impending court case until after the 2024 election and away from Washington DC. His lawyer, John Lauro, suggested to CBS Mornings that Washington DC was too “heavily Democratic”. Lauro mulled West Virginia as an alternative.

This view was echoed by Senator Lindsey Graham last night. He said Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, “hates Trump”. Online, some were quick to point out that Graham voted to confirm Chutkan’s appointment in 2014.