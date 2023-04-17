Marjorie Taylor Greene trolls Lindsey Graham with fake photo

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken a swipe at South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham by posting a photoshopped image of him to Twitter.

In the snap, posted yesterday, Graham appears to be holding a can of Bud Light emblazoned with an image of trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Twitter users were quick to post a link to the original image, which appeared in New York Magazine. In it, Graham is holding a glass of beer with a frothy head. It was taken in 2016.

What’s Greene’s problem with Lindsey Graham?

What prompted this dig between fellow Republicans? Last week, Georgia Rep. Greene was quick to defend Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira. He’s the 21-year-old accused of leaking Pentagon documents.

Greene tweeted, “Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime.”

“Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

Over the weekend, Graham slammed Greene for the comment. On ABC’s This Week, Graham slammed it as, “one of the most irresponsible statements she could make.”

Graham went on to condemn any soldier who leaks information that could put fellow soldiers or US allies at risk.

“If you’re a member of the military intelligence community and you disagree with American policy and you think you’re going to be okay when it comes to leaking classified information, you’re going to go to jail.”

Lindsey rips Tucker & Marge for praising Texeira: “What they are suggesting will destroy America’s ability to defend itself – that it’s ok to release classified info based on your political views. There are military members serving from GA who are less safe because of .. this.” pic.twitter.com/SY1kW1DHmU — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) April 16, 2023

Greene has also consistently voiced her support for Donald Trump‘s bid for re-election in 2024. It may not have escaped Greene’s notice that Graham heaped praise on two other possible Republican Presidential candidates last week: Senator Tim Scott and Nikki Hayley.

I am extremely proud of Tim, as well as the former Governor of South Carolina @NikkiHaley as they show what our state has become.



Tim will be a powerful force in the 2024 election cycle if he chooses to run. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 12, 2023

This is not the first time Greene has criticized Graham. Last November, she complained that Graham had ensured she had minimal involvement in Herschel Walker’s failed election campaign in Georgia.

Following Walker’s defeat, Greene said, “The audacity and really frank rudeness of the campaign consultants and Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham where they thought, you know, we’re going to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene away from Herschel Walker.

“I think it was really a major mistake and an insult to me and insult to people who support me and Republicans all over Georgia.”

The boycott of Bud Light

Greene has been leading the chorus of disapproval against Bud Light after it ran an online promotional campaign with TikTok influencer Mulvaney. However, in recent days, some Republican figures and organizations have done an about-face on the issue.

It turns out Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, has made some big donations to GOP figures and organizations, slightly more than it donates to Democrats, according to Fox.

On his podcast last Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. suggested people should not boycott the “iconic” brand of its link-up with Mulvaney.

“So here’s the deal. Anheuser-Busch totally sh*t the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I’m not, though, for destroying an American, an iconic company for something like this,” Trump Jr. said.

“When I actually look into it, I’m not gonna blame the whole company for the inaction or the stupidity of someone in a marketing campaign that got woke as hell.”

The Frankenstein monster is loose and they can't control it anymore. Even Joe Rogan and Donald Trump Jr can't put the lid back on this unhinged madness and it's terrifying the wealthy donors. This is an unhinged mob they fomented that will turn on them at any moment. pic.twitter.com/kQvkmxagSB — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) April 16, 2023

I have to type this through tears after laughing so hard reading MAGA posts attacking Junior for calling off the Bud Light boycott. #RINOJunior #DeepStateJunior #ControlledOpsJunior pic.twitter.com/x3x1tsCrV3 — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) April 16, 2023

Wow. The Republican Party just deleted this anti-LGBTQ tweet attacking Bud Light after it surfaced that the company is actually a top donor to them. “They realized they were biting the hand that feeds them,” a Republican operative said. (@ZTPetrizzo) https://t.co/7VdWD13GaP pic.twitter.com/8y9jVGc0GR — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 16, 2023