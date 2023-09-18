Casey DeSantis’ latest attempt to boost her husband’s campaign goes haywire & Meghan McCain’s not helping either

Casey and Ron DeSantis (Photo: X/Shutterstock)

Ron DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, attempted to drum up more support for her husband online yesterday. Her latest spin on her husband’s failing campaign was to spin his unpopularity as… a positive point?

“What does it tell you when the DC Establishment, the Corporate Media and the Left are all against you… Honestly, it should tell you absolutely everything,” she said. “Enough of the elites imposing their will against us, it’s about damn time we impose our will on them!”

Ron DeSantis has consistently lagged former President Donald Trump in polls among Republican voters by around 45-50 points.

Online, many were quick to point out that it wasn’t left-wing media Casey needed to worry about.

What does it tell you when 90% of your own party doesn’t support you? pic.twitter.com/Bnri1fZjb8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 17, 2023

Others shot down her attempt to portray her husband as an Ordinary Joe fighting “the man.”

Her husband is the governor of a major state, a former congressman, a lawyer, and a graduate of Harvard and Yale. He is the personification of the elite, of the Establishment in this country. The gaslighting never ends. https://t.co/RJHG0GamQY — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 18, 2023

What does that mean? He’s like the king of Florida. You were a newscaster (local celebrity) in Jacksonville. You live in Ponte Vedra (I’m down the road in St. Augustine so I KNOW what that means) and he went to Yale.



YOU ARE THE ELITES! Most in Florida cannot relate to… — Democrat Rick (@DemocratRick12) September 18, 2023

sorry i thought we supported small government not “imposing our will on them” — chad, american cutie (@endofanerajc) September 17, 2023

Casey DeSantis, a former TV personality who is married to the governor of Florida, a former congressman who went to Harvard and got a law degree from Yale, would like to speak to you about elites: https://t.co/VzMVNrd936 — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 17, 2023

One person Casey can count on for support is former The View co-host Meghan McCain. The latter used her Daily Mail column yesterday to echo Casey’s view, saying, “There isn’t a person in the 2024 race that has been on the receiving end of as much unrelenting negativity as the Florida governor.”

“Notice how the forces arrayed against him – on the left and the right – are united around a single narrative that a candidate’s personality matters more than actual accomplishments.”

McCain, who is John McCain’s daughter, in case anyone forgot, went on to argue, “Is personality such an important quality? Some of America’s greatest Presidents have been introverts.”

Hmmm. It would appear that in a crowded field of candidates, personality does matter.

DeSantis was interviewed yesterday on Fox News and was asked about comments over his lack of “charisma”. He claimed some of the criticism was “manufactured”