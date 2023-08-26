Celebrate International Cosplay Day with these gays in costume

Saturday, August 26, marks International Cosplay Day, but gays on the app formerly known as Twitter don’t need a holiday to get into character. As you’ll see below, they suit up year round!

Cosplay, short for “costume play,” isn’t just about playing dress-up, though, as Frenchy Lunning wrote in last year’s book Cosplay: The Fictional Mode of Existence (via JSTOR Daily):

“The goal in cosplay is not to produce and perform a character to take part in a theatrical narrative designed for an audience to view, but for an individual fan subject to embody and identify with an adored character whose persona is real for the fan, actor, and/or creator of the cosplay costume. The creation of the costume is as much a part of the loving and community-based aspect of fandom as the actual performance. This separates the cosplay costume from its roots in costume history.”

Plus, shimmying into a video game character or superhero’s spandex—as may queer cosplayers do—can be a unique thrill for gay males.

In a 2018 Salon essay about the gay appeal of superheroes—an excerpt from his book Sense of Wonder: My Life in Comic Fandom – The Whole Story—Bill Schelly pointed out the empowerment fantasies, the semi-erotic imagery, the closeted identifies, and the colorful costumes of such stories.

“I used to fantasize about how cool it would be to wear such a getup,” he wrote. “This wasn’t true of me, but I can imagine other gay readers being attracted to the wearing of a superhero costume almost as a form of drag.”

And speaking of fantastical getups, here are gay and queer cosplayers strutting their stuff on Twitter…

#lgbtcosplay im a big fat gay which makes all the characters I cosplay also big fat gays. I’m not very good at cosplay but I just like to make stuff and be a dork. pic.twitter.com/YRL6zo5Dnr — soft saint-14 kisses (@typhlotictiger) May 29, 2019

Test fit for a Northstar cosplay (from the X-Men and Alpha Flight).



Marvel’s first openly gay hero (1992); 1st to have a same-sex wedding in mainstream comics; jerk with a heart of gold; and Marvel’s 3rd most famous Canadian and 2nd most famous surly elf-eared bastard. pic.twitter.com/Ok24jQUo7L — Scott Free (@misterscottfree) April 23, 2021

My beast boy transformation process! I always feel like I don't want to do it anymore because of how laborious the maku up is for me, but when I finally step into the con, it feels worth it ?. #beastboy #TeenTitans #dccomics #gay #cosplay #teentitansgo #youngjustice #costume pic.twitter.com/gKDrzDEVyz — Joseph Felix (@stitchitfelix) August 5, 2023

I have become fat gay pikachu! P.S don’t think this is gonna work for the 24 hour cosplay stream…. pic.twitter.com/Ee4wLcnLkG — wesbtw (@wesbtw1) December 3, 2020

Hey everyone! Loving the #LGBTCritters tag, so I thought I’d join in! I’m Miles, a 25 year old queer trans man with chronic pain and depression. Cosplay is my main contribution to the fandom! ? pic.twitter.com/0VBfjmLM6L — Miles (@monstahmiles) August 14, 2018

Robin was ok with his new collared look. pic.twitter.com/qq1oMtkJXZ — Gay Comic Geek (@GayComicGeek) April 23, 2023

Ah Geez I'm Squeak ? an intsex person living with schizoaffective disorder and a severe ED. I'm queer AF, trans AF, and I make/model cosplay as a healthy outlet to ease my symptoms, and explore my identities (but like…in a spicy way???)#cosplayvisibility pic.twitter.com/2yLhr9p1MS — squeakadeeks (@squeakadeeks) August 24, 2018

Another year around the sun ?? pic.twitter.com/OPpPoQBwmg — SuperxLuigi (@superxluigi) July 16, 2022

I am loving the #LGBTQcosplay tag ??? I’m Andrew, a Filipino queer trans man. Cosplay has helped me so much with my gender expression and identity ?? #ThePromisedNeverland #hannibal #dragonage2 #fragiledreams pic.twitter.com/ok6pk5zvZc — small man big hug (@obiwanrules) May 29, 2019