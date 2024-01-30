Celebrity stylist Art Conn on dressing Michelle Visage, Madonna’s kimono & getting his hands on Matt Bomer

Art Conn has been dressing the biggest stars and working on the most popular TV shows for nearly 20 years.

The Los Angeles-based fashion stylist and costumer’s vast experience includes collaborating on tours and videos for pop icons like Madonna, George Michael, P!nk, and Lenny Kravitz.

His expertise in glamming up the music and TV worlds coalesced when he conjured up his sartorial magic on seven seasons of American Idol.

Conn helped turn newbie singers like Adam Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks, David Archuleta, Katharine McPhee, Daughtry, and David Hernandez, among others, into polished pop stars and continues to work with many of them to this day.

One of his career-defining moments occurred after he outfitted several seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as Drag Race All Stars, and Drag Race Down Under.

As if working alongside Mama Ru, Michelle Visage and all the talented queens wasn’t fabulous enough, in 2019 he took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming for his work on Season 11 of RPDR, even beating out Beyonce‘s Homecoming in the process. That is a serve!

Among Conn’s other varied credits are stints sprucing up Top Chef, Shark Tank, Is It Cake?, The Mandalorian, and Christmas Queen Mariah Carey’s Apple TV+ Magical Christmas Special.

In addition to keeping divas like Visage and Rebecca Romijn looking snatched on the red carpet, Conn is currently a costumer on Dancing with the Stars.

After recently finishing getting the likes of Jason Mraz, Vanderpump Rules legend Ariana Madix, and Tyson Beckford cha cha-ready on Season 32 of DWTS, Queerty caught up with Conn to talk about his early gay inspirations, working on Drag Race, styling Michelle Visage and checking Matt Bomer‘s inseam. He also offered up some must-have style tips and chimed in on Madonna’s lewks.

Was there a movie, celebrity, music video or piece of pop culture that strongly inspired your creativity/fashion/styling?

Growing up, I think seeing artists like Madonna and Prince pushing the boundaries of what people could wear or expect really made an impression on me. It didn’t matter if they were “in fashion” or not, they never let others define their sense of style or artistry. They were the first real brand makers. Oh, and the International Male catalog.

You won an Emmy for costume design for your work on Drag Race. What would you say was the most surprising thing you learned from working on what is arguably the most popular queer series on television?

I was surprised and impressed to learn how seriously the queens took their craft. It was done with humor, deep thought, and overwhelming creativity. I really respect every queen who has the courage to share themselves in that way on an international platform like that. It really does take balls. And a lot of money!

You’ve been working with Michelle Visage for years and have formed a close friendship, what would you say is the most fabulous part of dressing La Visage?

What isn’t the most fabulous part? Besides getting to work with amazing designers, gorgeous outfits and a top notch glam team, I think I cherish my time collaborating with her the most. We have inside jokes and laugh a lot. And we both get excited to play dress up!

What do you think is the biggest misconception the public has of being a celebrity stylist?

I think most people think its endless barrage of parties, glamorous dinners, and pretty clothes. It can be that, but it’s also very hard work. It can be 12-hour days. Insane deadlines and schedules. Budget constraints. Exhausting searches for that perfect piece. Sometimes I think I’m more of a professional schlepper moving clothes, shoes and jewelry from one place to another constantly. Also, there’s nothing glam about having to be on set in Santa Clarita at 5am!

Having conjured up so many fabulous ensembles over the years, has there ever been an on-set or red carpet fashion emergency that you can tell us about?

As a stylist, you always want to be prepared for anything. I’ve had dresses rip right before going on the carpet, zippers pop, heels break, and the always favorite last minute stain. Fashion emergencies come with the job. Thank god for good sewing skills, strong glue, and Shout Wipes!

What are three items every queer man should have in their wardrobe?

From a fashion standpoint, every queer man should own a well-tailored suit. You never know when you will need it and it’s not something you should buy in a rush. Go to a tailor and please hem it properly gents!

A great fitting pair of jeans in dark blue or black will always be a staple. You can often wear them in place of a dress trouser for a more relaxed trendy vibe. Nowadays jeans can be worn anywhere – even dressier events.

A pair of classic dressy boots – I love a good Chelsea boot. They don’t really go

out of style and can add a little flair to any casual look. They can make any guy look like he is a lot more fashionable than he really is.

Is there a current fashion trend that you completely stand behind? One trend you can’t condone?

I’m loving the oversized clothing trend right now. I’m not mad at chic casual comfort. Give me a slim cargo pant, oversized sweater and a chunky sneaker and I’m happy. But workout clothes (leggings in particular) as day or even evening wear for me is a big no-no.

With the Queen of Pop’s Celebration Tour upon us, what is your favorite Madonna look

ever & why?

That’s a real Sophie’s Choice. She has given us so many looks it’s hard to pick. Don’t worry, I won’t dare mention her “Nothing Really Matters” kimono! I really loved her Erotica look – the cropped blond hair and dominatrix mask and crop is always a favorite. But am I even gay if I don’t say the MTV “Vogue” performance?

You’ve worked with iconic pop divas like Mariah, Janet, Pink and George Michael, who is queer celebrity or artist that you would love to work your sartorial magic on and why?

Every stylist has his/her wish list and I’ve been fortunate to work with many of mine. I’ve worked with people that weren’t really on my radar but afterward I was so honored to get to dress them. I’m constantly surprised at who I get connected to or who requests my services. I’d love to get my hands on Kelly Clarkson, Kylie Minogue, Matt Bomer and Andrew Scott just to name a few.

If you were to sashay down the runway in a sickening outfit what would be your catwalk song?

An oldie but a goodie – Republica’s “Ready to Go”. IYKYK.

While we wait to see Art Conn’s fashion prowess dazzle our favorite celebs on TV and beyond, check out a few more shots of his impeccable handiwork below: