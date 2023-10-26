Census reveals the jobs most popular with gay people

The US census doesn’t yet ask people questions about their sexual orientation. However, the 2021 census in England and Wales did introduce an optional question asking people how they identify their sexuality and gender identity.
The data is still being analyzed, but one organization has crunched the numbers of sexual orientation and professions.
PA Media found that there are four professions where at least one in ten identify as gay or bisexual. These are ‘coffee shop workers’ (10.8%), ‘Leisure/theme park attendants’ (11%), and ‘actors/entertainers/presenters’ (12.3%). Eclipsing all these was airline cabin crew, with 13.7% identifying as gay or bi (that’s almost one in seven).
Others in the top ten of favored gay occupations included artists (9.8%), bar staff (9.4%), arts officers/producers/directors (9.3%) and authors and writers (8.9%).
The researchers looked at around 370 different professions. It overlooked smaller ones that employed less than 10,000 people.
Construction scores low for gay workers
At the other end of the spectrum, the professions that had the least number of LGB people were: roofers, roof tilers and slaters at 0.5%. That’s approximately 250 of a 45,735-strong workforce.
Bricklayers, farmers and scaffolders came next (0.6%), while plumbers and window cleaners both recorded 0.7% (bad news for those hoping for a hot gay plumber arriving to fix their pipes).
A spokesperson for the International Association of Flight Attendants said, “Many people who identify as LGBTQ+ today work as flight attendants to be surrounded and supported by peers.
“Decades before the law caught up, we worked together to negotiate job protections for LGBTQ+ workers and secured domestic partner benefits in contracts. Our solidarity has allowed thousands of flight attendants to live and work as their authentic selves.”
The most common occupation across the entire country was sales and retail workers (1.1 million people). Of these, 4.5% said they were LGB.
In the overall census, around 3% of respondents over the age of 16 identified themselves as gay, lesbian, bisexual or pansexual. Eighty-nine percent identified as straight or heterosexual. Most of the remainder (around 8%) chose not to answer the question.
16 Comments
Louis
Wait! What? Gay people work as cabin crew? Knock me over with a feather!
We all know 3% is way too low. I reckon the majority of the 8% that didn’t answer are also LGB. Therefore if we say 10% total, then seems more accurate.
That said, if it’s for 16yo and above, how many teens still live with parents whom would have filled out the census and whom would have answered for the household. And if the teen isn’t out and/or the parent doesn’t accept it, they’re going to put down straight.
So numbers are definitely skewed.
FreddieW
Let me see the stats for straight Brits before I get upset at the stereotyping. At least I didn’t read “decorators”.
still_onthemark
I seem to be the only gay guy I know who’s never worked in a restaurant at any point. I guess that’s because I worked at a bar for a few months when I was 22 and realized if I continued there, I would go insane and start to HATE people. Not that there’s anything wrong with that! Flight attendant? Ugh. Another four years of the military would be easier and more fun than being a flight attendant, especially now with all the drunken Trumpanzee passengers.
greekboy
What about real estate agents
powersthatbe
So how many of that 89% chose straight or hetereosexual, as “massive closet case” was not an available box to check.
ingyaom
What about queer Scots?
Louis
Scotland does its own separate census. Their last was December 2022 and looking at their site of results, it doesn’t look like sexual orientation or gender identity was a question on it.
GayEGO
What? I worked as a software engineer from 1963 to 2008, and I was a musician, (flute player), in the Navy from 1960-1963!
FreddieW
Makes 2 of us. I don’t think I’ve known another gay engineer in my career.
FreddieW
I take that back. I found out 20 years later that an engineering prof at my college is gay.
still_onthemark
I know a gay engineer, that makes at least 4!
FreddieW
Excellent! There’s a professional organization — used to be called NOGLSTP — but it’s mostly gay scientists and academics.
DavidIntl
We are all aware that the numbers are strikingly higher (upwards of 20%) for young people when the survey is done in an anonymous fashion, with no family members, etc., being aware of the response being given.
And while I know it is a whole other can of worms, it would also have been useful to have broken that data down by sex. Since while, for example, it is plausible that 90% of all hairdressers identify as straight, I find it hard to believe that 90% of all male hairdressers do. Similarly, what would the numbers have been had they reported male cabin crew separately?
wikidBSTN
There are a lot of LGBT folks working in government.
Mack
And the one thing that ALL. those positions have is WORKING WITH THE PUBLIC. We have a high tolerance level with taking care of stupid people.
Mr.Gavin Elster
Oh my! Whaddabout those old, tropes: interior decorators, couturiers, hair-dressers, florists and dancers/choreographers??? Let’s’ not forget that “census data” like this was used by insurance companies, during the HIV/AIDS crisis to reduce, or completely deny, health care and treatment to very sick, mostly young and usually dying people!