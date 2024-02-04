tiktalk

Charlie Puth’s big secret, Nick Bosa’s poses, & the gayest small town in America

By

Hear what Tom Daley has to say about his new diving partner’s OnlyFans account, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Michael Turchin spilled the Lance Bass tea.

@michaelturchin It’s Michael—Mr. Bass if you’re nasty… #LanceBass #Husband ♬ original sound – Michael Turchin

Charlie Puth revealed a secret.

@charlieputhsvault CHARLES @Charlie Puth #charlieputh #charlieputhsvault #charlie ♬ original sound – Charlieputhsvault

Ian Paget contemplated extremes.

@ianpaget_

why the extremes always?

? original sound – ?

Courtney Vondran visited the gayest small town in America.

@courtneytheexplorer

♬ original sound – Courtney | LGBTQ Travel

Reilly Sterling Golden changed shirts.

@reilly_golden3

Texas pic a vibe fr

♬ original sound – Reilly Sterling Golden

Annette Bening opened up.

@queerty “I would hope that people would find someone in their lives who’s a trans person…if you’re even luckier you have someone in your family, because then you really do understand that we don’t have to judge. We have to love and understand.” – Annette Bening shares why she has become an outspoken advocate for trans rights. #annettebening #lgbtq #transrights #transkids ♬ original sound – Queerty*

Nick Bosa posed.

@49ers On the Super Bowl hunt 🐻 #49ers #NFL #nickbosa ♬ original sound – San Francisco 49ers

Mick got a new hip.

@oldgays

Hip hip hooray! Mick has a new hip 🙌 He’s becoming bionic 🦾 Thank you for all the well wishes he’s received 🙏

♬ Little Life – Cordelia

PJ and Thomas McKay told the truth.

@pjandthomas We’re InstaHusbands, of course we’re going to jump on this trend as soon as possible but later than we should have but as quickly as we could. 🙃 #husbands #fyp #couplecomedy #couplestiktok #funnycouple #coupleschallenge ♬ original sound – pjandthomas

Noah J. Richter danced for his dog.

@noahjrichter Peace? In this house?? Never. #fyp ♬ original sound – Ms. Tatiana

And Jinkx Monsoon ended January strong.

@queerty

Jinkx Monsoon books next big gig hosting the 12th annual #Queerties awards show! Queerty’s @jakegthompson breaks down TheWrap’s article! #JinkxMonsoon

? original sound – Queerty*

