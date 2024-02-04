Charlie Puth’s big secret, Nick Bosa’s poses, & the gayest small town in America

Hear what Tom Daley has to say about his new diving partner’s OnlyFans account, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Michael Turchin spilled the Lance Bass tea.
@michaelturchin It’s Michael—Mr. Bass if you’re nasty… #LanceBass #Husband ♬ original sound – Michael Turchin
Charlie Puth revealed a secret.
@charlieputhsvault CHARLES @Charlie Puth #charlieputh #charlieputhsvault #charlie ♬ original sound – Charlieputhsvault
Ian Paget contemplated extremes.
Courtney Vondran visited the gayest small town in America.
@courtneytheexplorer ♬ original sound – Courtney | LGBTQ Travel
Reilly Sterling Golden changed shirts.
@reilly_golden3
Texas pic a vibe fr♬ original sound – Reilly Sterling Golden
Annette Bening opened up.
@queerty “I would hope that people would find someone in their lives who’s a trans person…if you’re even luckier you have someone in your family, because then you really do understand that we don’t have to judge. We have to love and understand.” – Annette Bening shares why she has become an outspoken advocate for trans rights. #annettebening #lgbtq #transrights #transkids ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Nick Bosa posed.
@49ers On the Super Bowl hunt 🐻 #49ers #NFL #nickbosa ♬ original sound – San Francisco 49ers
Mick got a new hip.
@oldgays
Hip hip hooray! Mick has a new hip 🙌 He’s becoming bionic 🦾 Thank you for all the well wishes he’s received 🙏♬ Little Life – Cordelia
PJ and Thomas McKay told the truth.
@pjandthomas We’re InstaHusbands, of course we’re going to jump on this trend as soon as possible but later than we should have but as quickly as we could. 🙃 #husbands #fyp #couplecomedy #couplestiktok #funnycouple #coupleschallenge ♬ original sound – pjandthomas
Noah J. Richter danced for his dog.
@noahjrichter Peace? In this house?? Never. #fyp ♬ original sound – Ms. Tatiana
And Jinkx Monsoon ended January strong.
One Comment
xlover
Queerty was just calling out Nick Bosa’s homophobia now you’re fawning over him? I guess all self respect goes out the window as long as he has a six pack.