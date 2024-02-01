Tom Daley’s new diving partner is also on OnlyFans & they’ve both got a lot to say about it

Tom Daley and Noah Williams (Photo: YouTube)

Tom Daley and his new diving partner, Noah Williams, got candid in a new YouTube video.

Daley won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with his previous partner, Matty Lee. He then took a two-year break from diving. He announced last year that he was returning to compete again.

Daley hopes to make the cut for the Paris Olympics this year. However, that pretty much all depends on how the pair perform at the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar next week. Their qualification day is February 8 and they must come in the top seven.

Daley, 29, and Williams, 23, have been training hard together in recent months. They obviously get along and know each other well.

They sat down together to answer questions from their respective followers. Daley has a Patreon account and Williams has an OnlyFans account. Williams, as far as we are aware, is straight. And while we can’t confirm, we imagine his page is mainly Speedo pics.

It turns out that Daley, an avid knitter, whipped up a c*ck-sock for Williams as a birthday gift three years ago. One fan asked him, “How did you know what size” to make it.

Daley says he made it in May 2021 and “I basically… I go by the one-size-fits-most rule.”

Williams then says, “The other part of that question is are you surprised I’ve actually worn it a few times?”

“No, I’m not. I think you actually posted a photo on your OnlyFans,” replies Daley.

Williams says he also sent the photo to Daley.

“It’s nice that they’re actually used,” says Daley. “Most of the time people use it as a little novelty thing that never actually gets used.”

Tom’s type

Later on, someone asks Daley, “What is your type. Is Noah your type?” He takes a moment to think how to best answer.

“I like broad shoulders. I like a swimmer’s physique. Because that was what drew me to [husband Dustin] Lance [Black] in the first place, the fact he was so wide at the top and then narrow,” says Daley, indicating a V-shaped torso with his hands.

“I also like distinctive features,” he continues. “Lane won’t mind me saying this about him, but he was always a little paranoid about his nose, whereas, for me, I quite like the features, like a bigger nose or bigger ears. Something that makes someone look distinctive. So distinctive features and broad shoulders.”

Williams points out that he has broad shoulders and a large nose.

“There you go, you’re in,” laughs Daley.

They go on to answer lots of questions about who might be selected for the Olympics and the process involved.

Here’s wishing both men all the very best in Doha next week. Williams is hoping to compete as a solo diver and in the synchronized pairs. Daley says he is only competing in the pairs. It would be great to see both make Team GB, although they both say the decision is ultimately out of their hands.

Watch their chat below.