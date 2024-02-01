Lukas who? Newly single Chris Appleton is living it up partying around the world

Divorce appears to be agreeing with Chris Appleton.

A little over two months after splitting from his husband of six months, Lukas Gage, Appleton looks to be doing just fine as he jetted off to Paris to take in all that the City of Light has to offer.

The 40-year-old was joined by some of his A-list BFFs and clients as he, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian indulged in the luxurious excess of Paris Fashion Week.

Whether flaunting his toned physique in a tank top, jumping in a pool, serving Blue Steel, or enjoying the French capital’s decadent treats, Appleton was living his best bachelor life.

Will you accept his rose?

It wasn’t all play, as he also had to tend to J.Lo’s precious locks as she readied to sit in the front row of many of the week’s coveted runway shows.

The duo have been collaborating for years as he’s been responsible for some of her most iconic hair moments over the course of her blockbuster career.

Appleton shared a snap as the “Can’t Get Enough” singer debuted a crisp bob decked out in a jacket made up of real rose petals prior to hitting up the Schiaparelli haute couture show.

Category is: Will & Grace but make it fashion.

Appleton’s European getaway comes just weeks after he jetted off to the Maldives for a sun-soaked New Year’s holiday.

While it’s unclear who joined him for the exotic island getaway, no doubt the living Ken doll didn’t have to look hard to find anyone to rub lotion on all those hard to reach places.

His job is beach!

It was back in November that Appleton abruptly filed for divorce from Gage citing “irreconcilable differences” and listed November 10th as the pair’s date of separation.

Since then, there have been rumors that the split was “not amicable” and that “there was not one thing that led to this decision but several factors.”

While neither has addressed those whispers, Gage, who is already looking for a new love on the dating apps, through subtle shade at his ex when approached by the paparazzi in West Hollywood.

Referencing viral screenshots from Gage’s Hinge profile, the photographer asked why he wasn’t on the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya.

“The real ones, we don’t need any more influencers,” Gage quipped. “We’re good, we’ve done that already.” Shots fired!

Their whirlwind romance ended as swiftly as it started considering they only went public with their relationship in February of last year. It also marked the first time Gage publicly came out about being in a same-sex relationship.

After a rapid courtship, the duo tied the knot on April 22nd in a quickie Vegas ceremony featuring Kim Kardashian as the officiant, fur coats, and an exclusive serenade from Shania Twain.

Since news of the divorce made headlines, both Appleton and Gage have wiped all photos of each other from their Instagrams. Love is dead!

Besides work and traveling, Appleton has been keeping busy co-parenting his two kids. Appleton shares 19-year-old son Billy and 17-year-old daughter Kitty-blu with his ex Katie Katon.

The pair were together prior to Appleton publicly coming out as gay in 2009, according to the Daily Mail.