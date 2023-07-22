instastuds

Chris Keyloun’s meat, Gus Kenworthy’s waterfall, & Ronnie Woo’s pool toys

By

This week Joe Biden expertly trolled Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matthew Mitcham announced his acting debut, and Richard Simmons broke his years-long silence. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Shomari Francis wore black.

David Gandy got some sun.

Ronnie Woo stayed above water.

Sterling Walker looked up.

Kevin Harrington lathered up.

Yasser Marta wore a shirt.

Gus Kenworthy found a waterfall.

Maluma took a day off.

Jake Williamson popped a squat.

Michael Gunning stayed in the Canary Islands.

Chris Keyloun manned the grill.

Matteo Lane took a vacation.

Johnny Middlebrooks flexed.

Amini Fonua worked on his tan.

Dylan Efron set sail.

Pearl took a hike.

Omar Apollo hit the studio.

Eliad Cohen stood in the Dead Sea.

Brian Justin Crum sat in bear soup.

And Charlie Taylor sweat it out.