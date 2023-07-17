Tom Holland goes gay, Gus Kenworthy’s Fire Island thirst traps, & Richard Simmons breaks his silence

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
SOS: With his 2024 campaign in a death spiral, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis will resort to trying to make his awful draconian policies sound sane in an extremely rare interview with a mainstream outlet this week. [Deadline]
DON’T SAY NEPO BABY: Ben Platt abruptly ended an interview after a reporter asked what he thought about being included in the infamous “nepo baby” conversation. [Rolling Stone via NY Post]
OLYMPIC THIRST: Gus Kenworthy is having the hottest gay summer in Fire Island and has all the shirtless pics to prove it.
FACT CHECK: Despite false claims by conservative outlets, the largest teacher’s union included the most banned book in America – Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe – in their list of suggested reads for teachers, not students. [Poynter.org]
KEEPING IT REAL: 27-year-old gay reality TV star Dan Harry reveals he’s volunteered to take part in a crucial HIV vaccine trial. [BBC]
SPIDER-MAN COULD NEVER: Tom Holland’s gay sex scenes in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room has already been given the “Rush” treatment & it’s everything.
SWEATIN’ TO THE BIRTHDAYS: Fitness guru/Hollywood recluse Richard Simmons celebrated his 75th birthday by breaking his silence with a health update. [People]
STRIKE A POSE: Put down the crop top, because the “complicated tank top” has been christened the “unofficial queer going out top.” Do you own one yet? [Vogue]
FAME GAMES: Drag Race All Stars 8 queen Monica Beverly Hillz has taken over Twitter and TikTok with her viral bop “Not a Soul Can Clock.”
12 Comments
dbmcvey
Unlike most of the people who have freaked out about Gender Queer, I have read it. It is fascinating, it’s a very personal memoir and not really super political. I would say it’s appropriate for kids over 13 who are more mature. It’s certainly not pornographic. No one will be getting off on this book.
abfab
The GOPTROLLS here will be getting off on this book, Everything gets them off.
Rikki Roze
I’ve read it too and agree with dbmcvey. It’s a personal memoir and very informative. Mature over 13s should have no problem reading and understanding it.
Louis
“Tom Holland goes gay”.
Interestingly, that was one of the least gay “gay scenes” I’ve seen.
Noticed how in the club they never actually even kiss. Plenty of foreheads pressed together. Dancing with hands on body. But not a single kiss.
Even outside, the guy is just about kissing Tom’s hair and a bit of neck, but still no mouth.
Towards the end, next morning, Tom crawls over to the guy and yet still no kiss.
I wonder whether it’s just how it was always written or if Tom specifically said no to kissing.?
GayEGO
Ha ha ha! Imagine the same kind of necking we grew up with seeing a man and a woman!
Bengali
Both Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield appear to be at least somewhat sexually fluid. Both are always supporting the LGBTQ+ community and have taken on much more risque roles than their counterpart, Toby McGuire who seems like a great person but does not take on gay roles…unless someone reading this can point me one any that he’s partaken in .
dadhc
Wonder Boys, 2000
Josh in OR
Re: the Tom Holland scene:
Ok, so that needs to be in the next Spider-Man movie, after Peter discovers Venom and is lonely and influenced by darkness.
WAY better than Maguire’s jazz hands!
DeeAnnCA
I doubt that many non-LGBT folks will read Gender Queer and any other pieces on how people realized who they really were. The fact of the matter is that We Are. We Do Not Become. Such writings will reveal that some kids, at single digit ages, KNEW that there was something different about them compared to their peers. But they had no idea what that meant until later in their lives. People just don’t understand that you CANNOT “groom”. If you are not LGBT, nothing is going to change that.
carllonghorn
Thank you for these thoughtful comments – so many straight people just can’t seem to get their heads around the fact that most of us are just what we are, no thinking involved. The only choice people make – including gay, straight, and otherwise – is whether to be true to ourselves and live that truth. It has absolutely nothing to do with grooming, watching TV, or reading a book but everything to do with the nature of who we are. We are all pretty much groomed to be straight, but it just happens that a percent of us are just straight, and all the socialization in the world doesn’t seem to make that different.
Pietro D
ENOUGH WITH GUS KENWORTHY ~!!!!!!!!!!!!!
NO MORE, PLEASE ~!!!
nm4047
If only the Crowded Room was worth watching, got to the end of the 3rd episode and gave up.