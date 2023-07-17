Tom Holland goes gay, Gus Kenworthy’s Fire Island thirst traps, & Richard Simmons breaks his silence

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

SOS: With his 2024 campaign in a death spiral, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis will resort to trying to make his awful draconian policies sound sane in an extremely rare interview with a mainstream outlet this week. [Deadline]

DON’T SAY NEPO BABY: Ben Platt abruptly ended an interview after a reporter asked what he thought about being included in the infamous “nepo baby” conversation. [Rolling Stone via NY Post]

OLYMPIC THIRST: Gus Kenworthy is having the hottest gay summer in Fire Island and has all the shirtless pics to prove it.

FACT CHECK: Despite false claims by conservative outlets, the largest teacher’s union included the most banned book in America – Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe – in their list of suggested reads for teachers, not students. [Poynter.org]

KEEPING IT REAL: 27-year-old gay reality TV star Dan Harry reveals he’s volunteered to take part in a crucial HIV vaccine trial. [BBC]

SPIDER-MAN COULD NEVER: Tom Holland’s gay sex scenes in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room has already been given the “Rush” treatment & it’s everything.

Everybody Is Losing It Over Tom Holland's Gay Sex Scene in The Crowded Room Episode 8 "Reunion" pic.twitter.com/vB5Fx4prYM — 123Movies (@im321movies) July 15, 2023

SWEATIN’ TO THE BIRTHDAYS: Fitness guru/Hollywood recluse Richard Simmons celebrated his 75th birthday by breaking his silence with a health update. [People]

STRIKE A POSE: Put down the crop top, because the “complicated tank top” has been christened the “unofficial queer going out top.” Do you own one yet? [Vogue]

FAME GAMES: Drag Race All Stars 8 queen Monica Beverly Hillz has taken over Twitter and TikTok with her viral bop “Not a Soul Can Clock.”