Christian rapper Dee-1 says music exec pressured him to engage in “homosexual act” for record deal

Christian rapper Dee-1 has amassed an impressive social media following since dropping his album Slingshot David, a reference to the biblical story of David and Goliath, back in 2019.

He currently boasts 600K followers on Instagram, 166K subscribers on YouTube, and 85,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

But he recently suggested that his follower count could be double, triple, maybe even quadruple that amount… if only he were willing to engage in gay sex acts.

In a new interview with the Art of Dialogue podcast, the 34-year-old indie artist from New Orleans claimed he could have had a much bigger career under a major record label if he had entertained the sexual provocations of powerful male music execs.

“Bro, I’ve had gatekeepers in the music industry who have literally tried to hold a record deal behind their back and let me know like, ‘Look, if you a part of this homosexual act that I’m tryna take part in? Yeah, come on! This door’ll open real quick for you.’,” he alleged.

He added, “This is real, dog. And the only way that type of stuff can work on you is if you let them have all the leverage to where you want what’s behind that gate that bad. So that’s a real thing.”

Dee-1, who was raised Catholic and identifies as a “Man of God”, signed with the RCA Inspiration, the gospel division of RCA Records, owned by Sony Music in 2013. He left the label six years later to launch his own independent label called Mission Vission Music.

Speaking to the Art of Dialogue podcast, he didn’t go into any further detail about what sort of homosexual acts he was pressured to partake in, nor did he clarify if the alleged propositions were made by someone at RCA Inspiration, Sony Music, or somewhere else.

This isn’t the first time he’s talked about this issue either.

In his song “The Devil’s Playground” off Slingshot David, Dee-1 referenced being pressured by “evil forces” in the music industry who were trying to drag him into a “world of darkness.”

“They knew I was broke / So they asked me to sell my soul / Three million dollars plus make a blood sacrifice / But I said, ‘Nooooooo!’ / This man said if I slept with him he’ll manage me / Yeah, ya’ll know him / I spit in his face and said, ‘Boy don’t play with me!'”

On the topic of homosexuality, Dee-1 recently criticized fellow rapper Lil Nas X for his “J Christ” song, which debuted at #69 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month, saying the out hip hop artist is being “used by the devil” and is confusing people with his “clown show.”

“Let’s not get comfortable normalizing this type of content,” he said on Instagram. “Where do we draw the line?”

He then encouraged his fans to sign a pledge voicing their opposition to Lil Nas X and his “foolishness.”

Somehow we doubt Lil Nas X is too concerned about what Dee-1 has to say, however.

In addition to promoting “J Christ” and preparing to release his second album later this year, he’s also getting ready to premiere his new documentary this weekend.

Long Live Montero lands on HBO January 27. Watch the trailer below.