Christine Baranski & Dolly Parton joined us for a chat. We’re on diva overload.

Dolly Parton and Christine Baranski need no introduction.

Both have earned legions of fans over their decades in showbusiness, along with shelf loads of awards, credits on stage, screen and television, and full-blown icon status.

Now the pair team up in one of the biggest projects of the season: the new Netflix musical Christmas on the Square, directed by another legend of stage, screen & TV, Debbie Allen. The movie premieres on Netflix November 22.

Based on an off-Broadway show with music and lyrics by Parton, Baranski plays Regina, a wealthy real estate developer who decides to bulldoze her tiny hometown to make room for a new shopping center. Parton plays Angel, a mysterious woman bent on showing Regina the true spirit of Christmas generosity in hopes of saving the town. But Regina hides deep pain from her past, including the loss of her high school sweetheart Carl (Treat Williams), and a longtime rivalry with Margeline (Jennifer Lewis), one of the town’s residents. Can Angel help Regina look past her pain to find generosity?

Few performers could turn such sentimental material into something genuinely moving, but Parton & Baranski succeed. We caught up with the two divas ahead of the premiere of Christmas on the Square to chat about their approach to the material, working together, and what they both love about doing old fashioned musicals. The movie arrives on Netflix November 22.