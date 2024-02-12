Colton Underwood claims his “sinning days are over,” but these photos say otherwise

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Colton Underwood’s journey from closeted Bachelor to happily married gay man has been a quick one, all things considered.

The 32-year-old former football player star made headlines in spring of 2021 when he came out as gay—eager to put his past troubles (romantic or otherwise) behind him.

Underwood simultaneously announced he’d be starring in a Netflix docuseries about his life, Coming Out Colton—something most gay men wait years to do (joking, of course)—which would follow him as he navigated the LGBTQ+ community for the first time and began dating again in the public eye.

Your day is about to get a little hotter Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to get your daily fix of heartthrobs with a side of the hottest queer news and culture.

But before the show even hit the streamer, reports began to swirl that he’d already partnered up with someone: Democratic strategist Jordan C. Brown. They confirmed their relationship before the year was up, announced their engagement in early 2022, and got married last May.

Like we said, the man moves fast!

So, when the reality star recently told People that his “days of sinning are over,” we raised an eyebrow: When, exactly, did this sinning even occur, Colton? Seems like he locked things down with Brown pretty quickly, no? Most gays we know give themselves a solid decade of dating and sleeping around before they settle down (if at all).

Ironically, the Bachelor alum shared this update while at a Sports Illustrated party for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, NV—a.k.a. Sin City.

“I’m in my PG Disney era, and I’m loving the peaceful life that I have,” he continued, seemingly conflating married life with chaste monogamy and spending your quiet evenings curled up on the couch together. But come on, Underwood, we have trouble believing that you quit a life of “sinning” cold turkey so soon after coming out.

Besides, the man’s Instagram tells a different story. This doesn’t look very “PG Disney” to us!:

What we’re trying to say is: Underwood might insist he’s settled down, but since when does “settling down” look like naked photoshoots on the bed? Not that we’re complaining!

It’s just that—as Underwood recently reminded us—nothing is black-and-white. Last month, he appeared on former Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s Better Tomorrow podcast, where he revealed that he is “75% gay.”

“That might be confusing to some people, but I think that’s where masculine and feminine energy, the sliding scale and it changes,” Underwood said to Brown. “I think that’s the easiest way to explain my sexuality. There’s still an attraction and appreciation and emotional connection that I could still have with women, but I don’t want to pursue that.”

For now (at least), he’s in pursuit of one person and one person only: his husband. Shortly after their wedding, Udnerwood sang Brown’s praises to People:

“I’ve never been more sure about something. He has the biggest heart and he’s such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes.”

Next up: the pair are headed to the Redwoods for a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway. Which is apparently supposed to be a secret, though Underwood couldn’t help but spill the beans to the press, so we don’t think it’ll be much of a surprise to Brown.

Anyway, here’s hoping they post lots of cute vacation pics together!