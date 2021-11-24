Colton Underwood’s coming out documentary gets a Netflix release date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood)



Colton Underwood’s six-part documentary covering his coming out will drop on Netflix next week.

The former Bachelor star revealed he’s gay in an interview in April with Good Morning America. Within hours of that interview, news leaked that he was in the process of filming a docu-series about his coming out journey.

It was widely reported that Netflix would be airing the show, but the streaming giant declined to comment at the time.

It has now confirmed the show’s premiere next week, with Variety saying it will, “chronicle Underwood’s coming out story, as he reveals he is gay to his family and friends, with cameras following his journey. In the series, the former star of “The Bachelor” will also address the controversy that surrounded him coming out.”

Within hours of his GMA interview in April, Underwood received backlash. News of the documentary series prompted criticism that he was monetizing his coming out process.

Others pointed to his participation on The Bachelor franchise of shows, in which he competed for the attention of a range of women and his subsequent relationship with Cassie Randolph.

She took out a restraining order against him in September 2020, alleging Underwood stalked her. The order was dropped a couple of months later after the two reached an agreement addressing Randolph’s concerns.

Last May, Underwood revealed that he’d partly been prompted to speak to the press about his sexuality after a threat of blackmail. He’d gone to a men’s spa in Los Angeles and someone told him they had naked photos of him that they would leak to the media.

Underwood posted confirmation of the documentary’s premiere date to his Instagram.

Beneath of photo of himself, he said, “This image was captured moments after I came out to my dad, which was one of the most meaningful parts of my coming out journey. I’m looking forward to sharing more of my story with you including the lessons I’ve been learning along the way. Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix December 3rd.”