Colton Underwood only came out after being blackmailed for visiting gay spa

Former Bachelor and future Netflix reality subject Colton Underwood has made a frightening revelation: he only came out as gay because of a blackmail scandal.
In a new interview with Variety, Underwood recounts how he began exploring his sexuality at a Los Angeles spa–a location known to attract gay men “just to look,” as he says. Not long after, he received an anonymous email claiming to have nude photos of him at the venue. The anonymous emailer threatened to out him to the press, which prompted Underwood to contact his publicist.
“I knew that out of anybody in my world, my publicist wasn’t going to ruin me,” Underwood said.
The emails eventually led Underwood to have a heart-to-heart with his publicist and to seek treatment in therapy. He also began using Grindr under an alias, before finally deciding to go public.
In the same interview, Underwood also addresses the stalking scandal with his former Bachelor girlfriend Cassie Randolph. A legal agreement he maintains with Randolph prevents him from discussing certain details of the incidents, though Underwood does insist he did not physically abuse her.
“I did not physically touch or physically abuse Cassie in any way, shape or form,” Underwood says.
“I never want people to think that I’m coming out to change the narrative, or to brush over and not take responsibility for my actions, and now that I have this gay life that I don’t have to address my past as a straight man,” he adds. “Controlling situations to try to grasp at any part of the straight fantasy that I was trying to live out was so wrong.”
Colton Underwood came out as gay in a Good Morning America interview last month. Initial response was somewhat supportive, though his past incidents involving Randolph, as well as the revelation that he had already nabbed a reality show for Netflix about his life since coming out, invited wide backlash.
Critics contend that Underwood has “monetized” his coming out, and that the amount of publicity surrounding his coming out owes to his status as a wealthy, white man.
14 Comments
Tyrone Johnston
Hmm. I bet Colton went to Century Spa in LA. I’ve seen quite a few “celebrities” and closeted athletes there.
Troyfight
@Tyrone …..keep talking man….tell more..a lot more….
man5996853
His past as a “straight man” or his past as a closet-case?
QJ201
“Spa”
he was in a bathhouse
Chrisk
Ha. Yeah, I read spa and thought what’s the problem. No one would care naked or not. Of course there’s the other kind of spa and yes that would be a problem for his squeeky clean straight guy façade.
Donston
So, he only came to “look” but there are supposedly photos of him there naked? Ok. And that was the first time he’d ever experienced any homo behaviors? Sure. Is he saying that had not been blackmailed he’d still be publicly closeted and perhaps looking for another chick on TV? While in so many words he’s definitely saying that he and his publicist took this supposed blackmailing situation as an opportunity for more deals and attention first and foremost. This is some Porsha level nonsense but worse. I also don’t recall him being accused of physical abusive. He was accused of being verbally abusive, stalking and placing a tracking device on her car.
Homophobia, hetero pressures, toxic masculinity, internalized homophobia, mental health struggles, male insecurities, fluidity, uncertainty about where you are in the gender, romantic, sexual, emotional, relationship contentment spectrum- none of this stuff should be taken lightly. They affect a lot of people. And a lot of folks have a difficult time dealing with any of it. If he just chose now keep it completely 100, most would not care. But the still constant lying, altering of narratives, attention whoring and using misdeeds as come-ups – it’s just too damn much.
MissTerri
You seem a tad OBSESSED dear. Maybe consider therapy hmmmm?????
Cam
@MissTerri
Nothing upsets you right wing trolls more than when somebody makes valid commentary on the dangers of the closet, bigotry, etc. Because closeted and terrified to come out is where you want all LGBTQ people, right troll?
Donston
MissTeri, I’ve been in therapy for almost a decade. Now, focus on the actual topic of the article or at least the post.
Mister P
When the going gets tough don’t call a lawyer, call a publicist.
Harley
Is there such a thing as a gay spa any more? I thought those went out with cruising the parks.
Chrisk
Ha. Yes mostly gone. Gone are the days when you’d find large crowds of hot guys to choose from. Now it’s mostly guys who are well out of their prime, twinks, and tweakers.
Troyfight
“…led Underwood to have a heart-to-heart with his publicist and to seek treatment in therapy. He also began using Grindr under an alias…”
Bwah hahahaha!!!!
Cam
So the guy whose whole schtick on the Bachelor was that he was a virgin who just hadn’t found the right person yet was naked at a bathhouse but was just there to “watch”?
I’d respect him more if he didn’t try to stick to that pretty obvious lie. Again, I respect the trauma of his coming out from a religious background, but he still seems to think he needs to maintain that little piece of fiction. He was a repressed closeted guy, nobody is shocked that he was out trolling for sex.
You hear that Tim Tebow?