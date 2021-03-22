Cyndi Lauper is on team Sharon Osbourne: “She misspoke”

As the fallout over Sharon Osbourne’s remarks–on and off camera–continue to give her a headache, The Talk co-host has found an unexpected ally rush to her aid. Singer and gay icon Cyndi Lauper has come out in defense of her longtime friend Osbourne, arguing she has “misspoke.”

Lauper took to Instagram to offer her support to Osbourne.

“I wanted to come out publicly to support my friend @sharonosbourne,” Lauper wrote in the post. “I have known her for a long time and I do not believe that she is racist. I understand that she may have misspoken, used the wrong words, and acted in ways that have been hurtful to others. She may have even flubbed her apology. But I do believe that she is sincere in trying to make things right.”

“We all make mistakes,” Lauper continued. “I could not sit by and not say something. We all want to be given second chances but no one wants to give a second chance. We all want to be forgiven but no one wants to forgive. I believe that Sharon is sincere in her desire to apologize and change. I hope that everyone will be at least willing to hear her out.”

Lauper’s defense of Osbourne comes at a precarious time for The Talk co-host. Last week, actress Leah Remini posted an internal CBS newsletter in which Osbourne made racially insensitive and homophobic remarks, referring to former co-host Julie Chen as “slanty eyes” and current co-host Sara Gilbert as a “p*ssy licker.” Former The Talk host Holly Robinson Peete also accused Osbourne of referring to her as “ghetto” and getting her fired from the show.

Sharon Osbourne has also come under fire for remarks defending friend Piers Morgan who stands accused of racism against Dutchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Osbourne has since apologized for her defense of Morgan.