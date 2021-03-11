Things got really awkward when Sharon Osbourne cried on TV about Piers Morgan’s unfair treatment

The fallout over the fallout over the royal fallout continues to fall out.

Sharon Osbourne put on quite the performance during Wednesday’s episode of The Talk, voicing in no uncertain terms that she is not a racist and neither is her friend, Piers Morgan.

Many are accusing her of gaslighting her co-hosts during the discussion, which was sparked by Osbourne’s support of Morgan’s cringe-worthy statements against Meghan Markle.

“Piers Morgan I am with you. I stand by you,” Osbourne tweeted after Morgan’s Good Morning Britain segment aired. “People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

Elaborating on that support on The Talk, Osbourne became increasingly emotional, even as co-host Sheryl Underwood remained calm and non-confrontational.

“Why is it that because I supported a longtime friend and work colleague for years, people go, ‘Well you must be racist because he’s racist,’” Osbourne asked.

“I support his freedom of speech. I’m not racist and neither is Piers racist. It’s a terrible, evil word to call anyone that’s not knowledge of that.”

Underwood stated that Morgan’s coverage of Markle had “racial implications,” to which Osbourne replied with hyperbole.

“I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” she said.

“For me at 68 years of age to have to turn around and say, ‘I ain’t racist,’ what’s it got to do with me? How can I be racist about anybody? How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life? How can I?”

Even after Underwood cut to a commercial break to calm the waters, Osbourne didn’t let up.

“I will ask you again Sheryl,” she said. “I’ve been asking during the break. I’m asking you again. And don’t try and cry, because if anyone should be crying it should be me.”

“This is the situation. You tell me where you have heard him say [racist things]. Educate me!” Osbourne yelled. “Tell me when you have heard him say racist things. Educate me, tell me!”

“It’s not the exact words of racism, it’s the implication and the reaction to it. To not want to address that because she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it, or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist,” Underwood said.

She added: “But right now I’m talking to a woman that is my friend, and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and say we’re attacking you for being racist.”

“I think it’s too late, that seed is already sown,” Osbourne said.

“I absolutely commend Sheryl Underwood & Elaine Welteroth for holding their composure listening to Sharon Osborne gaslight racism on #TheTalk. She made this about her when it has NOTHING to do w/ her feelings. Plus she was rude & continued to dismiss them trying to educate her,” wrote the live-tweeting account WellTheTruthIs.

“This is Sharon Osbourne, telling a Black woman not to cry and demanding a definition of racism, as she sobs over Piers Morgan who walked off his job because a mixed Black co-worker calmly challenged his fixation on Meghan Markle,” noted comedian Rae Sanni.

Others shared similar responses.

No one should be surprised by Sharon Osbourne's behavior. She has been consistently loud in her willful stupidity (about race) throughout the years.

