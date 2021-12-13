Da Baby pelted with water bottles and other objects during awkward “comeback” performance

As a general rule of thumb, it’s usually best to wait more than four and a half months after a homophobic scandal to try and mount a career comeback. But apparently Da Baby didn’t get that memo.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old rapper took to the stage for Day 3 of Rolling Loud California in San Bernardino, where he was met with a hostile audience that clearly wasn’t very thrilled to see him.

Radar reports:

Numerous fuming fans at Rolling Loud Festival in California this past weekend were not hyped for the controversial rapper’s set, as video footage of his performance at Los Angeles’ National Orange Show Events Center on Sunday night showed at least 10 objects from various directions in the jam-packed crowd being hurled at him mid-performance. The objects included open beverages, though it’s not exactly clear what else was thrown.

Now, video of Da Baby being heckled is circulating on Instagram.

For the record, throwing things at people is not OK. In fact, it could be considered assault. But we understand why people were upset. In August, Da Baby came under fire for making offensive remarks about LGBTQ people, those living with HIV/AIDS, and women at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two-to-three weeks then put your cell phone lighter up,” he said. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*ck in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up.”

Afterwards, Da Baby issued a half-hearted apology, which he later rescinded, then met with several LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS organizations. But last week, the Daily Beast reported that at least three of the nine groups never heard from him again after their initial meeting, nor did he send them any donations despite pledging to.

Last month, organizers of Rolling Loud announced they believed Da Baby had grown from his past mistakes and was a changed man, and so they were inviting him back to the stage and partnering with him on a project titled The Live Show Killa Tour. The rapper described the tour as “the show you thought you’d never see again.”