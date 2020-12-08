‘Daddy orgy’ guests thought cops were there to play, tried to unzip their pants

Yet another absurd detail has emerged in the story involving that antigay lawmaker from Hungary who was busted trying to escape a gay sex party in Brussels, Belgium in late November. The party organizer says when the soirée was busted by the cops, several of the guests assumed the interruption was all part of the plan, and immediately tried to unzip the officers’ pants.

59-year-old József Szájer is a super conservative Member of the European Parliament. Or rather, he was until he resigned after being caught, quite literally, with his pants down in a roomful of naked men at an event dubbed a ‘daddy orgy.’ If you’ll recall, he fled through a window and was caught climbing down a drainpipe.

David Manzheley is the person who organized the orgy. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he explained, “We don’t sit around drinking tea. People are here for sex.”

Manzheley, 29, went on to explain that the party was originally to host 10 COVID-cleared guests. However, those guests brought their own guests, and things got a bit out of hand.

“Suddenly my whole living room was full of cops,” he told Brussels-based Dutch-language news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws in a separate interview.

“They immediately started shouting: ‘Identity card! Now!. But we weren’t even wearing pants, how in God’s name could we quickly conjure up our identity card?”

And to add to the chaotic scene, Manzheley said some guests “tried to unzip the pants of the policemen.”

Photos and video obtained by Hungarian tabloid Blikk show the room where the orgy happened decorated with black cobwebs, skulls with glowing eyes, devil tridents, and other Halloween motifs.

The apartment, located above a bar, was furnished with overstuffed couches and mattresses strewn across the floors. And placed conveniently in the center of the room appears to be a lube station.

Or is that hand sanitizer?