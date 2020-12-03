More details emerge in story of antigay lawmaker caught fleeing gay orgy, including pics and video

More details have emerged in the bizarre story involving that antigay lawmaker from Hungary who was busted trying to escape a gay sex party in Brussels, Belgium last Friday.

59-year-old József Szájer is a super conservative Member of the European Parliament. Or rather, he was until earlier this week when he resigned after being caught, quite literally, with his pants down in a roomful of naked men.

David Manzheley is the person who organized the orgy. Speaking to the Hungarian tabloid Blikk and Brussels-based Dutch-language news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, he says he only invited 10 guys over for the party and that everyone was given a rapid COVID-19 test at the door.

How the party went from 10 to 25, Manzheley says, he isn’t totally sure. Nor is he sure how Szajer, who is married to a woman and has an adult daughter, heard about it.

“I always invite a few friends to my parties, who in turn bring some friends along, and then we make it fun together,” he explains.

Photos and video obtained by Blikk show the room where the orgy happened decorated with black cobwebs, skulls with glowing eyes, devil tridents, and other Halloween motifs.

The apartment, located above a bar, was furnished with overstuffed couches and mattresses strewn across the floors. And placed conveniently in the center of the room appears to be a lube station.

Manzheley claims he never met Szajer until he showed up at the party, which would have gone off without a hitch had the neighbors not called the cops to complain about the noise.

“The police broke the door on us without knocking,” he says. “They were rude, very insulting to us.”

That’s when Szajer, who didn’t have his ID, although he did have ecstasy tablets, tried to escape by jumping through a window and sliding down a drainpipe before being stopped by police, who later learned his identity and diplomatic status.

Manzheley says Szajer shouldn’t be punished for not carrying any identification, noting, “How could we have handed over our IDs so quickly when we weren’t wearing underpants?”

In a statement this week, Szajer said, “I apologize to my family, to my colleagues, to my voters.”

“I ask them to evaluate my misstep on the background of thirty years of devoted and hard work. The misstep is strictly personal, I am the only one who owes responsibility for it. I ask everyone not to extend it to my homeland, or to my political community.”

