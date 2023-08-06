Dad’s new hat, hot guys eating honey, & The Old Gays’ grand exit

Check out the tatted-up firefighters who went viral with their synchronized ball routine, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Jake’s dad supported his summer internship.
Omar Apollo read a book.
John Waters discussed Divine.
Scott Hoying gave the crowd chills.
A hot guy ate honey.
The Hustler Trio went viral.
Dixon Dallas dodged the big questions.
Noah Beck jumped in bed.
Robert got out of the hospital.
Robert had a serious infection that needed urgent treatment. Happy to report that he's now back at home recovering in his own bed.
And Bachelorette star Gabby Windey came out of the closet.
Let's welcome Bachelorette star Gabby Windey to the community!
jp47
I hope Bob of the old gays is going to be okay. Hate to lose any of those brilliant men.