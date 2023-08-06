tiktalk

Dad’s new hat, hot guys eating honey, & The Old Gays’ grand exit

By

Check out the tatted-up firefighters who went viral with their synchronized ball routine, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Jake’s dad supported his summer internship.

@jake_amazing Hehehe#gay ♬ original sound – Jake

Omar Apollo read a book.

@loewe Backstage reading with Omar Apollo. #LOEWEFW23 #BookTok #Metamorphosis #FranzKafka #OmarApollo ♬ original sound – LOEWE

John Waters discussed Divine.

@parademag John Waters gives his perspective on Rupaul’s success. Check out the full episode of @Club Random Podcast presented by @Men’s Journal. #Rupaul #JohnWaters #Divine #drag ♬ original sound – Parade Magazine

Scott Hoying gave the crowd chills.

@scotthoying

the epic finale part makes me 🥹🥹🥹 every time

♬ original sound – Scott Hoying

A hot guy ate honey.

@heyhoney_shop Dehydrated no more #foryou #fyp #hotguyseatinghoney ♬ 3:15 (Slowed Down + Reverb) – Russ

The Hustler Trio went viral.

@nicolasnuvan Hustler Trio Coming 4 You #nyc ♬ original sound – 🎶Nicolas Nuvan🎵

Dixon Dallas dodged the big questions.

@queerty #DixinDallas’ viral b*ssy kissing song is too catchy not to love. #goodlookin #lgbtq #country ♬ original sound – Queerty*

Noah Beck jumped in bed.

@noahbeck

a good time just hurt somebody

♬ original sound – sp.tify

Robert got out of the hospital.

@oldgays

Guess who’s out of the hospital 🙋‍♂️ Robert had a serious infection that needed urgent treatment 🏥 Happy to report that he’s now back at home recovering in his own bed 🛌

♬ Everything I Ever Needed – Minno & Jon Worthy

And Bachelorette star Gabby Windey came out of the closet.

@queerty Let’s welcome #Bachelorette star #gabbywindey to the community! #lgbtq #comingout ♬ original sound – Queerty*

